Byun Woo Seok still reigns on the Billboard charts for two weeks straight!

In the June 11 Billboard Charts, Eclipse’s “Sudden Shower” rose to the 167th spot on the ‘Billboard Global 200’ chart. Last week, the song ranked 199th, making an impressive leap of 32 places and marking its second consecutive week on the chart.

“Sudden Shower,” performed by Eclipse, is a song featured in the tvN drama ‘Lovely Runner.’ In the drama, Ryu Seon Jae, played by Byun Woo Seok, composes the song while reminiscing about his first love, Lim Sol, portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon.

Uncommon for drama OST

The Global 200 chart excludes U.S. local radio broadcast scores, focusing instead on streaming and music sales across over 200 regions worldwide.

It is uncommon for a drama OST to make it onto Billboard’s major charts. The song’s ranking surged following the drama’s conclusion, sustaining the phenomenon.

Domestically, “Sudden Rain” maintains its popularity, ranking 4th on Melon Chart’s TOP 10 as of the morning of June 12, trailing behind aespa and NewJeans.

Rising star

Byun Woo Seok is a South Korean actor and model who has steadily built his career since 2016. Born in 1991, Byun recently gained widespread recognition for his leading role in the 2024 drama series “Lovely Runner.”

He began with cameo roles in dramas like “Dear My Friends” and “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo” before securing supporting roles in “Search: WWW” and “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency.”

In 2021, Byun took on his first lead film role in “20th Century Girl,” followed by another leading role in “Soulmate” (2023). His performance in the 2021 historical drama “Moonshine” earned him the Best New Actor award at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards.