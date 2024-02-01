BTS’ Jungkook and (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon have recently achieved a remarkable feat, attaining full membership in the prestigious Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), marking them as the exclusive K-pop artists to receive this recognition in 2024.

Securing full membership in KOMCA is a notable accomplishment in the K-pop industry, signifying widespread popularity and substantial contributions to the music landscape.

This accolade is bestowed upon a select few each year, requiring adherence to strict criteria, including significant annual royalties, board approval, and a minimum three-year tenure as junior members.

In the current year, Jungkook and Soyeon stand as the sole K-pop figures to earn this esteemed recognition.

Commitment to excellence

Their journey goes beyond mere chart-topping hits, representing a commitment to excellence and a profound impact on the K-pop scene.

Jungkook and Soyeon’s elevation to full membership underscores their status as influential artists shaping the future of K-pop through their exceptional talent and unwavering dedication.

As the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook has been establishing himself as a formidable solo artist.

In 2023, he showcased his musical prowess with remarkable achievements, including his solo album GOLDEN making history by surpassing 2 billion streams on Spotify—a first for a K-Pop soloist album.

His versatility is evident in his numerous writing credits, contributing to over 18 BTS tracks and penning six of his own. Since his debut in 2013, Jungkook has consistently played a pivotal role in shaping BTS’s musical landscape.

Contribution to the group’s successes and personal artistic growth

In the case of Soyeon, (G) I-DLE’s leader, her journey to full KOMCA membership is marked by substantial contributions to both the group’s successes and her personal artistic growth throughout 2023.

As a talented songwriter and producer, Soyeon significantly influenced (G) I-DLE’s musical identity, penning, composing, and arranging numerous tracks for the group.

Her involvement in almost every song, including the title track Super Lady, in their latest album showcases her diverse talents. Beyond her musical endeavors, Soyeon’s commitment to authenticity and individuality aligns with (G) I-DLE’s ethos, contributing to its unique presence in the K-pop landscape.