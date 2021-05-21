BTS makes a comeback with Butter

- Advertisement -

Seoul — The Korean boy band BTS has made its much-awaited comeback. The group released its latest English-language single Butter together with the music video on May 21. Butter is a catchy dance pop track that begins with a captivating bass line and bright synth sound. It was produced by Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, and Ron Perry, and RM also participated in the song, according to Soompi.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28.

The boy band debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces his own music and the band’s music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released its debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by the US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records and was the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single Mic Drop.

BTS is the first and only Korean act as of 2019 to top the US Billboard 200 with the studio album Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and has since hit the top of the US charts with the albums Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), making BTS the first group since The Beatles to earn three number one albums in less than a year.

Love Yourself: Answer also broke South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart’s all-time monthly record previously set by Love Yourself: Tear and became the first Korean album certified gold in the United States.

In 2018, BTS had the second and third best-selling albums worldwide and was the second bestselling artiste worldwide. In 2019, Map of the Soul: Persona became the best-selling album in Korean history, and BTS became the best-selling artist in South Korea of all time, having sold over 14 million albums.

