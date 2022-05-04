Entertainment Celebrity BTS’ Jimin’s apartment seized for non-payment of health insurance premiums

The apartment had been purchased by Jimin for 5.9 billion won (approximately $4.7 million) back in May of last year. He received four separate notices about the seizure by registered mail before his apartment was seized.

By Jasmime Kaur
On April 24, Korean news outlet Biz Hankook reported that the National Health Insurance Service had seized Jimin’s apartment at Nine One Hannam in Seoul on January 25 due to the singer not paying his health insurance premiums.

Big Hit Music has issued a statement regarding the seizure of BTS’s Jimin’s apartment. According to the supergroup’s handlers, it was entirely their fault.

“Big Hit Music mistakenly omitted some mails while processing mails arriving at the artist’s apartment. Due to his tight overseas schedule and extended period of rest since the end of last year, Jimin was not aware of the overdue payment.

Upon acknowledging the case, he paid the full amount of arrears and the case is now closed. We sincerely apologize to the artist and fans for causing concerns,” said the company in a statement.

The seizure was ultimately lifted on April 22 after he paid the overdue health insurance premiums.

Jimin enjoyed the limelight recently when he and his bandmate Jungkook participated in the latest episode of The BTS Recipe cooking and education series.

In the show, the duo both prepared gimbap, a Korean dish made with cooked rice, vegetables, fish, and meat all rolled up in dried sheets of seaweed and served in dainty slices.

The show went down well with the audience, as fans enjoyed watching their singing idols getting the recipe right and then driving around in the car enjoying their delicious rolls.

Incidentally, BTS will be launching their new album on June 10.

