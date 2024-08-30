Actor Lee Jong Suk has been appointed as a brand ambassador for BOSS.

On Thursday (29 Aug), Ace Factory, Lee Jong Suk’s agency, announced that he will serve as a global ambassador for BOSS, a leading brand in the international fashion industry known for its popularity among style enthusiasts worldwide.

Discovering one’s voice

As part of his new role, Lee Jong Suk recently took part in a campaign held in London. The campaign, titled “All-Star,” promotes the 2024 fall/winter collection and draws inspiration from CorpCore. It emphasizes the idea that discovering one’s voice and embracing one’s role as their own “BOSS” is not a single occurrence but a lifelong journey.

The campaign also includes other prominent figures such as soccer legend David Beckham, Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, iconic model Naomi Campbell, and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini.

On Instagram, someone commented, “LEEJONGSEOK😍”. Another person left the comment, “LEE JONG SUK THE ONLY MAN EVER 🔥” One commenter said,”Why our jong suk has lees screen time that the others? 😢😢😢😢😢 so sad”

14th anniversary

Lee Jong Suk is also set to celebrate his 14th anniversary in the entertainment industry next month. To mark the occasion, he will host an exhibition titled “Invitation to With,” which will be open to the public from Sept 4 to 8 on the 4th floor of COEX Atrium, with free entry.

Lee Jong Suk is a renowned South Korean actor and model, known for his captivating performances and striking visuals. He has gained immense popularity both domestically and internationally, becoming a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

He began his career as a runway model, making his debut at the age of 15. He quickly became the youngest male model to participate in Seoul Fashion Week, showcasing his natural talent and potential.

In 2010, Lee Jong Suk made the switch to acting, starring in the drama “Prosecutor Princess” but it was the popular TV show “School 2013” that gave him his big break in 2012 as he played a the role of a rebellious high school student. This role showcased his acting skills and earned him widespread recognition.