Following G-Dragon’s headline-making guest spot on the show, Rosé is expected to share candid stories and insights about her career and upcoming album.

Global sensation

Her pre-release single, “APT.,” a duet with Bruno Mars, has already become a global sensation. The track topped Billboard’s Global 200 and Global 200 (Excl. US) charts, cementing its worldwide popularity.

On Zip Daesung, Rosé will likely delve into her thoughts on the single’s success, her creative journey while crafting ROSIE, and more.

This reunion between former YG Entertainment artists has generated buzz among fans who are eager to see their sibling-like chemistry.

The collaboration promises a nostalgic yet exciting dynamic, adding to the anticipation.

Significant milestone

ROSIE marks a significant milestone in Rosé’s solo career, and her upcoming appearances showcase her commitment to connecting with fans ahead of its release.

Fans can look forward to hearing heartfelt reflections and behind-the-scenes stories when the album debuts on Dec 6.

Rosé, whose real name is Park Chae Young, is a talented singer and dancer from New Zealand and South Korea. Being a part of the well-known South Korean girl group BLACKPINK is what made her most famous.

Rosé is known for her unique vocal style, which is often described as sweet and ethereal.

She has a wide vocal range and is skilled at singing and rapping. She is also a talented dancer and often performs intricate choreography with her group mates.