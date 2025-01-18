KOREA: According to Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Lisa strikingly started the year, gracing the cover of V Magazine’s V152 issue for their “Four Seasons” series. Each cover highlighted a different season, with Lisa adding her signature flair to each look.

For the “winter” cover, Lisa embodied an elegant ice queen, donning a high-collar Louis Vuitton coat that exuded chic sophistication. The glowy, wet-look styling, paired with Bulgari Serpenti earrings, added a luxurious touch.

Dramatic vibe

Her sleek eyeliner with white accents and a dramatic side profile lent her an ethereal and otherworldly aura. To complete the winter aesthetic, her wet hair, dusted with snowflakes, perfectly captured the icy, dramatic vibe.

In the “spring” cover, Lisa embraced a vibrant and free-spirited energy, wearing a bold feathered corset against a floral backdrop. For “summer,” she showcased effortless cool in a stylish Louis Vuitton jumpsuit, exuding confidence.

Radiated warmth

Finally, Lisa radiated warmth on the “fall” cover in a tied top and flared dress, again gracefully representing Louis Vuitton.

Each look emphasized Lisa’s versatility and ability to embody a wide range of aesthetics, further solidifying her status as a global fashion icon.

Lisa, also known as Lalisa Manoban, is a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and model. She’s most famous as a South Korean girl group BLACKPINK member. Lisa was born in Buriram, Thailand, on March 27, 1997. She trained as a dancer from a young age. In Aug 2016, she debuted with BLACKPINK.

Incredible dance skills

Lisa is known for her powerful rap verses, incredible dance skills and stage presence. The year 2021 marked the release of her debut solo album, “Lalisa.” “Money” from the album became a global hit. She is also a model and ambassador for luxury brands like Celine and Bulgari. She is known for her fashion sense and international appeal.

Lisa has appeared in various TV shows and commercials.