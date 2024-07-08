Lisa showcased her friendship with Rosé on social media, sharing a video with the caption, “@ROSÉ and I, baby we some rockstars” 💘🌟💘🌟💘

The video features both participating in the ‘ROCKSTAR’ challenge, linked to Lisa’s new song. Rosé’s visit to Los Angeles to support Lisa’s solo comeback garnered much attention.

Lisa also posted a photo of Rosé relaxing on a mattress in casual attire, highlighting their close bond, which charmed viewers.

Last month, Rosé signed with The Black Label, led by Teddy.

After partnering with RCA Records under Sony Music in April, Lisa launched LLOUD Co. and embarked on her solo career, releasing ‘ROCKSTAR’ on the 28th.

Biggest girl group

BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group embodies the “girl crush” concept in K-pop, promoting self-confidence and female empowerment.

They have played a significant role in the Korean Wave, amassing a global fanbase and earning the title of the “biggest girl group in the world.”

Debuting in August 2016 with the single album Square One, which featured “Boombayah” and “Whistle,” both songs achieved commercial success in South Korea.

BLACKPINK continued their rise with EPs like Square Two (2016), Kill This Love (2019), and The Album (2020).

Members of the group

Lisa, full name Lalisa Manobal, is the rapper, main dancer, and lead vocalist of BLACKPINK.

Renowned for her powerful rapping, exceptional dancing, and strong stage presence, Lisa is pivotal to the group’s success.

Rosé, born Roseanne Park, is the main vocalist and lead dancer. Her sweet yet powerful vocals and smooth dance moves make her a standout performer, adding a unique, soulful tone to BLACKPINK’s music.