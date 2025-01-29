KOREA: According to Soompi, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has officially partnered with Warner Records for her solo career! On Jan 28, Warner Records announced a global solo deal with Jisoo, marking an exciting new chapter for the artist.

Monumental moment

Jisoo enthusiastically shared her anticipation for this new chapter and the ongoing progression of her music career.

“I feel like I’m just getting started and want to thank BLINKs for their unwavering support. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited to embark on this monumental moment with Warner Records.”

Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-chairman and CEO of Warner Records, praised Jisoo’s star power and artistry. “Jisoo’s global fame is undeniable, and her solo endeavours are poised to enhance her influence further. Her energy, passion, and artistry are extraordinary. Tom Corson, our team, and I are honoured to partner with Jisoo as she continues to make history and inspire millions worldwide.”

“Rebirth”

Jisoo’s first solo mini-album, AMORTAGE, will be released on Feb 14 through Warner Records. This project, her most personal and comprehensive work to date, symbolizes a “rebirth” for Jisoo. The album’s title, a combination of “amor” (love) and “montage,” reflects the emotional journey of love and the defining moments in relationships, crafting a vivid musical narrative.

Fans eagerly await AMORTAGE as Jisoo takes her artistry to the next level, further cementing her status as a global icon.

Kim Ji Soo, known as Jisoo, is a South Korean singer and actress. She is a member of BLACKPINK, a girl group that debuted in August 2016 under the banner of YG Entertainment.

Captivating stage presence

Jisoo is known for her stunning visuals and captivating stage presence. She is also a talented vocalist with a sweet and powerful voice. In addition to her musical career, Jisoo has ventured into acting, appearing in several dramas and films.