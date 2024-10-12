KOREA: According to Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has made a striking impact with her solo debut under Columbia Records, releasing the dynamic track “Mantra.”

With its energetic Miami bass beat, the song encourages listeners to embrace their uniqueness and exude confidence. Rapidly gaining popularity, “Mantra” is already climbing charts globally.

A significant milestone for Jennie with this release is her unprecedented success in China, a market known for being tough on foreign artists due to its stringent regulations.

In an impressive achievement, “Mantra” debuted at #1 on the Daily Best Selling Singles charts across China’s top three music platforms—QQ Music, NetEase Music, and KuGou.

Only a few hours after the song’s release, Jennie’s “Triple-Kill” solidifies her supremacy in the fiercely competitive Chinese music scene.

Overcoming cultural and linguistic barriers

Jennie’s success in China underscores her broad appeal, overcoming cultural and linguistic barriers.

Topping all three major platforms is rare for international artists, making her achievement particularly notable.

This strong reception demonstrates Jennie’s status as a global icon and highlights her ability to resonate with diverse audiences.

As Jennie continues to break records and set new trends, her influence in the music industry, particularly in Asia, only grows stronger.

The success of “Mantra” is a testament to her immense talent and strategic prowess in navigating one of the most challenging markets in the world.

Member of BLACKPINK

Jennie Kim, a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress, goes by the moniker Jennie.

Her most well-known affiliation is with the well-liked girl group BLACKPINK. Jennie joined YG Entertainment at a young age and spent several years training before debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016.

In 2018, Jennie released her solo debut single, “SOLO,” which was a huge success and solidified her position as a versatile artist. In 2023, Jennie made her acting debut in the HBO series “The Idol,” starring alongside The Weeknd.

Over at the YouTube video for “Mantra”, a fan wrote, “So proud of you jennieeee, love youuu so much!!!”

Another one wrote, “The wait was so worth it. This comeback is a statement that Jennie is not playing around.”

Yet another fan said, “That switch from soft voice to rap in deep voice was so smooth. Jennie’s dance moves are so fire; she devoured this song, this concept suits her so well 🔥.”