BLACKPINK’s Jennie is gearing up for her solo comeback after signing a contract with Columbia Records, as reported by PINKVILLA.

On Sept 9, her self-established agency, OA (ODDATELIER), announced the partnership, officially marking Jennie’s entry as a solo artist under the prestigious American label.

OA also revealed that Jennie would release a new solo single in Oct, her first since “You & Me,” which dropped on Oct 6, 2023, via YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. This single gained attention following its performance during BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour.

Jennie recently collaborated with American rapper Matt Champion from Brockhampton on the track “Slow Motion,” released on March 8, 2024, as part of Champion’s debut album, Mika’s Laundry. Jennie made a cameo in Zico’s “Spot!” music video on April 26.

Zico is a South Korean rapper. The song was a major hit in South Korea, reaching the top of the Circle Digital Chart and becoming Jennie’s second chart-topping single after “Solo.”

Chart-topper

“Spot!” reached its highest position at number 8 on the Billboard Global chart (excluding the United States) and number 24 on the worldwide Billboard Global 200 chart, making Zico’s first release abroad and Jennie’s third top-ten hit.

It also debuted at the top of the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales list, making Zico and Jennie the first American chart-topper duo following “Solo” in 2018.

Jennie has cited Lauryn Hill, TLC, and Rihanna as her main musical influences. She also draws inspiration from a range of artists, including Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Harry Hudson, H.E.R., and Kacey Musgraves.

Significant brand presence

Jennie, well-known for her captivating theatrical persona, is characterised as “quiet” and “shy” off-stage.

With a significant brand presence, she consistently tops the Korean Business Research Institute’s “Individual Girl Group Members Brand Power Ranking” and became the first Korean to reach 50 million Instagram followers in 2021.

A netizen left a comment on Zico’s YouTube video featuring Jennie, “Jennie’s voice is so freaking BEAUTIFULL!!!!!”. Another netizen said, “An iconic Collab. Collab of the year. She is singing her is Rapping, the charisma the beauty the song itself, it’s a godly combination 💯.”

Yet another netizen said, “they did SO well, zico nailed everything and im glad Jennie was able to showcase her vocals”.