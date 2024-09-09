;
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie making a comeback in October following her solo record agreement with Columbia Records

ByLydia Koh

September 9, 2024

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is gearing up for her solo comeback after signing a contract with Columbia Records, as reported by PINKVILLA.

On Sept 9, her self-established agency, OA (ODDATELIER), announced the partnership, officially marking Jennie’s entry as a solo artist under the prestigious American label.

OA also revealed that Jennie would release a new solo single in Oct, her first since “You & Me,” which dropped on Oct 6, 2023, via YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. This single gained attention following its performance during BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour.

Photo: Instagram/Jennie

Jennie recently collaborated with American rapper Matt Champion from Brockhampton on the track “Slow Motion,” released on March 8, 2024, as part of Champion’s debut album, Mika’s Laundry. Jennie made a cameo in Zico’s “Spot!” music video on April 26.

Zico is a South Korean rapper. The song was a major hit in South Korea, reaching the top of the Circle Digital Chart and becoming Jennie’s second chart-topping single after “Solo.”

See also  Lady Gaga to collaborate with BLACKPINK

Chart-topper

“Spot!” reached its highest position at number 8 on the Billboard Global chart (excluding the United States) and number 24 on the worldwide Billboard Global 200 chart, making Zico’s first release abroad and Jennie’s third top-ten hit.

It also debuted at the top of the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales list, making Zico and Jennie the first American chart-topper duo following “Solo” in 2018.

Jennie has cited Lauryn Hill, TLC, and Rihanna as her main musical influences. She also draws inspiration from a range of artists, including Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Harry Hudson, H.E.R., and Kacey Musgraves.

Significant brand presence

Jennie, well-known for her captivating theatrical persona, is characterised as “quiet” and “shy” off-stage.

With a significant brand presence, she consistently tops the Korean Business Research Institute’s “Individual Girl Group Members Brand Power Ranking” and became the first Korean to reach 50 million Instagram followers in 2021.

A netizen left a comment on Zico’s YouTube video featuring Jennie, “Jennie’s voice is so freaking BEAUTIFULL!!!!!”. Another netizen said, “An iconic Collab. Collab of the year. She is singing her is Rapping, the charisma the beauty the song itself, it’s a godly combination 💯.”

See also  BLACKPINK Lisa's latest post sparks rumours of potential Louis Vuitton contract

Yet another netizen said, “they did SO well, zico nailed everything and im glad Jennie was able to showcase her vocals”.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Hoshi of SEVENTEEN donates 100 million KRW (about $70,000) to help fund a school in Laos

December 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

With BLACKPINK’s Rosé as their model, BHC Chicken intends to increase their global reach

December 11, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS Jin and Baek Jong Won collaborate to introduce the classic spirits brand “IGIN”

December 11, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Relationships

Most young Singaporeans say they’re single by choice because “it’s not important, and we’ve got other things to worry about”

December 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Can my boss legally reject my resignation and refuse to pay my salary because I couldn’t complete a task?

December 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“I ate on 50 cents a day” — How one Indonesian immigrant from humble beginnings made his fortune and inspired others in Singapore

December 15, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Over 50% Singapore workers use AI, but many worry about being perceived as cheating, lazy or incompetent

December 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.