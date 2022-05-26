Entertainment Celebrity Blackpink makes history by gracing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

Blackpink makes history by gracing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

K-pop girl group Blackpink has done it again, and this time making history for being the first K-pop girl group to grace the covers of Rolling Stone magazine!

By Jasmime Kaur
K-pop girl group Blackpink has done it again, and this time making history for being the first K-pop girl group to grace the covers of Rolling Stone magazine! Rose, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo will grace the cover of the magazine’s June 2022 issue.

The girl group is also the third group in history to be on the cover of the famous music publication, after Spice Girls and Destiny’s Child. The members of Blackpink were brought to Seoul as trainees under YG Entertainment, a record label that is known for producing hit K-pop groups.

The group first released their music in Korea in 2016, continuing their rise to prominence in the following years with songs like How You Like That and Ddu-du-ddu-du. They released their debut studio album, The Album in 2020.

In an interview with Grammy.com two years ago, Jennie admitted that the secret to their success was by putting immense pressure on themselves to perform. She also spoke about how fans made them what they are today.

“All the records are the results of our fans, BLINKs, and their unconditional support,” Jennie said. “Every day we try to acknowledge how grateful we are, but more than the pressure, we are ready to give them back as much as they gave us. It just gives us more motivation to go further than we ever dreamed of.”

The beauties also appear to be quite grounded and down to earth in real life and different from their public persona.

“My mom and dad are proud of me, but I don’t feel like a world star,” Jisoo told Rolling Stone. “I’m the same person that started training in high school. My social standing may have changed, but to me, I’m just . . .  too me.”

“More than anyone, we want to be ordinary girls,” Jennie added. “Sure, there are times when we talk about what kind of influence we could have. But what we actually love is talking about our cats, dogs, good food, and pretty places.”

