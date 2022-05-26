blackpink-makes-history-by-gracing-the-cover-of-rolling-stone-magazine

The group first released their music in Korea in 2016, continuing their rise to prominence in the following years with songs like How You Like That and Ddu-du-ddu-du. They released their debut studio album, The Album in 2020.

In an interview with Grammy.com two years ago, Jennie admitted that the secret to their success was by putting immense pressure on themselves to perform. She also spoke about how fans made them what they are today.