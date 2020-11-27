Entertainment Celebrity talks about collaboration with

Selena Gomez talks about collaboration with BLACKPINK

"Shooting the music video was a lot of fun. My videos tend to be a bit moody and they are known for their colourful and fun videos and it was exciting for me to step into their world," said Gomez

Selena Gomez collaborated with BLACKPINK on the single . Picture: Instagram

In the latest edition of Elle Magazine, shared about her experience collaborating with K-pop girl group . Earlier this year the girls collaborated and released a single named 

The single attracted much attention as YG Entertainment released various teasers alluding to a mystery artist. Fans were elated to find out that BLACKPINK was to collaborate with Selena Gomez.

When the music video was released, it surpassed 100 million views on YouTube in just 40 hours. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez participated in online interviews after the single was released to introduce their song and share about their experience of working with each other. Selena Gomez was interviewed by Elle magazine in their latest issue and the singer spoke in detail about her experience collaborating with the K-pop girl group.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez released a single called Ice Cream. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez didn’t shy away from praising the members of BLACKPINK, stating she loved their energy. Selena Gomez stated, “I just love them and their energy. We had a lot of fun together, but sadly, we weren’t able to do anything in person because of the virus. I had met Jisoo and Rosé at a fashion show a couple of years ago, but I can’t wait to meet the other girls in person one day.”

Selena Gomez stated that filming the music video was a fun experience and stated, “Shooting the music video was a lot of fun. My videos tend to be a bit moody and they are known for their colourful and fun videos and it was exciting for me to step into their world.”

BLACKPINK members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa — said they were impressed with Gomez during the collaboration process. They said that they were all fans of Gomez and that, although they could not meet to work on the song, they were charmed by her on the numerous occasions they communicated with her during the production process. They saw that she was a humble person who freely expressed her opinions and that made them think that she was a really cool person.

