BLACKPINK’s Lisa continues to make waves in the music industry with her solo track “Rockstar,” which has surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify in just 61 days, as reported by Allkpop.

This achievement makes “Rockstar” the fastest song by a K-pop female solo artist to reach this milestone, surpassing Lisa’s own previous record. Her earlier hit, “Money,” set in 2021, reached 200 million streams in 65 days.

Over 200 millions streams

Lisa’s ‘Rockstar’ has joined the 200 million club on Spotify. It is her fourth song to reach this milestone. Her debut singles, “Lalisa” and “Money,” have amassed impressive numbers, with “Lalisa” currently at 1.2 billion streams and “Money” at 503 million streams.

Additionally, her collaboration on “SG” with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion has reached 299 million streams on the platform.

A netizen commented on the Rockstar music video, saying, “Lisa once said ‘Korea is our country but Thailand is my country’ and here she is proving it.”

Another one said, “I’m not Thai or Asian, but I’m incredibly proud of Lisa for representing her country and standing up to YG Entertainment. Her courage and talent shine so brightly, and it’s inspiring to see her embrace her true self.

The same goes for Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie – they’ve all shown amazing strength and talent. I wish them all the best with their new agencies and can’t wait to see what they achieve next!”

Another comment said, “I’m not Thai but I can imagine how proud Thailand is to have such a wonderful and complete artist like LALISA!!!”

Lisa is a renowned Thai rapper, singer, and dancer best known as a member of the popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. Born Lalisa Manoban, she has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with her exceptional talent, charismatic personality, and unique style.

Powerful rap skills and impressive dance moves

Lisa joined BLACKPINK in 2016 and quickly became a standout member due to her powerful rap skills and impressive dance moves. In 2021, Lisa released her highly anticipated solo debut album, “Lalisa,” which broke multiple records and solidified her position as a global superstar.

Lisa’s influence extends far beyond South Korea. She has become a fashion icon, a brand ambassador for numerous luxury brands, and a role model for millions of fans around the world.