BLACKPINK Lisa’s latest post sparks rumours of potential Louis Vuitton contract

ByLydia Koh

March 8, 2024

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has drawn attention after she was seen at the Louis Vuitton FW 24 show on Tuesday (5 Mar) during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. Lisa, renowned for her role as an ambassador for prestigious brands like Celine and Bulgari, surprised many with her presence at the Louis Vuitton event.

Lisa effortlessly stole the spotlight with her enchanting beauty, adorned in various pieces from Louis Vuitton, including the sought-after Pic Trunk Monogram Canvas Handbag, which quickly sold out.

Photo: Instagram/Lisa

Association with Louis Vuitton

The intrigue deepened on March 6 when Lisa shared a series of photos on her Instagram, leading netizens to speculate if she has now become associated with Louis Vuitton.

One netizen highlighted Louis Vuitton’s significant mentions at Paris Fashion Week, noting the brand’s impressive popularity within just 11 hours.

Comments poured in, with some praising Lisa’s stunning appearance, while others questioned whether she has joined Louis Vuitton as a representative.

Speculation about Lisa becoming Louis Vuitton’s muse surfaced online, with many admiring how well she complements the brand and recalling her previous association with an LV bag at Taylor Swift’s concert.

Overall, netizens couldn’t help but admire Lisa’s undeniable allure and seamless integration with Louis Vuitton’s fashion.

Popular South Korean girl group

BLACKPINK is a hugely popular South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. They consist of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They are widely regarded as one of the biggest girl groups in the world and a leading force in the Korean Wave, or Hallyu.

The band is known for their catchy music, which blends K-pop, EDM, hip hop, and trap. They are also known for their strong visuals and their powerful dance routines. Their music often explores themes of self-confidence and female empowerment, which has helped them to resonate with fans around the world.

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with their single album “Square One,” which included the hit songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle.” They have since released a number of successful albums and singles, including “Kill This Love” (2019), “The Album” (2020), and “Born Pink” (2022).

Born Pranpriya Manobal in Thailand in 1997, Lisa is the group’s main rapper, lead dancer, and sub-vocalist. She trained at YG Entertainment for years before BLACKPINK’s debut in 2016.

