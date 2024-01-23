SINGAPORE: Explore the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Jan 2024, as recommended by MoneySmart.

Discover top picks, minimum deposits, and potential gains to help you make informed investment decisions.

Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

For the highest fixed deposit rates, check out:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

RHB Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 3.65% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.65% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$200,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$5,000

ICBC Interest Rate: Up to 3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500



Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

Top picks for a 3-month commitment:

Syfe:

Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Minimum Deposit: No minimum

StashAway: Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Minimum Deposit: No minimum

HSBC: Interest Rate: 3.65% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$200,000

ICBC: Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$500

Bank of China: Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$5,000

Citibank: Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$50,000



6-Month commitment period:

Top picks for a 6-month commitment:

Syfe: Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a. Minimum Deposit: No minimum

StashAway: Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a. Minimum Deposit: No minimum

Bank of China: Interest Rate: 3.45% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$5,000

CIMB: Interest Rate: 3.50-3.55% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$10,000

RHB: Interest Rate: 3.40-3.45% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$20,000

Standard Chartered: Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$25,000

OCBC: Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$30,000



12-Month commitment period:

Top picks for a 12-month commitment:

Syfe: Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. Minimum Deposit: No minimum

StashAway: Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a. Minimum Deposit: No minimum

Bank of China: Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$5,000

CIMB: Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$10,000

RHB: Interest Rate: 3.30-3.35% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$20,000

Maybank: Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. Minimum Deposit: S$20,000



Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

CIMB: Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $10,000 for 6 months

Bank of China: Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $5,000 for 3 months

ICBC: Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $500 for 3 months

DBS: Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $1,000 for 12 months

UOB: Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $10,000 for 6, 10, or 12 months



Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

RHB: Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $20,000 for 6 months

CIMB: Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $10,000 for 6 months

Bank of China: Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $5,000 for 3 months

ICBC: Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $500 for 3 months

Standard Chartered: Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $25,000 for 6 months



Deposits $50,000 and Above:

RHB: Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $20,000 for 6 months

CIMB: Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $10,000 for 9 months

State Bank of India: Interest Rate: 3.65% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $50,000 for 6 months

HSBC: Interest Rate: 3.65% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $200,000 for 3 months

Bank of China: Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $5,000 for 3 months

ICBC: Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $500 for 3 months

DBS: Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $1,000 for 12 months

Citibank: Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $50,000 for 3 months

Hong Leong Finance: Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a. Minimum Deposit: $50,000 for 5 or 12 months



Regularly check in on your financial goals and tweak your strategy.

Stay sharp for market updates, new promos, and interest rate shifts to maximise your investments.

Happy investing! /TISG

Read related: Top 9 Credit Card Promotions and Deals for Jan 2024