Top 9 Credit Card Promotions and Deals for Jan 2024

SINGAPORE: Discover the latest credit card promotions and deals for Jan 2024.

Here are exclusive offerings from leading banks, promising exciting rewards and perks to new credit card applicants, according to SingSaver.

1. Citibank Credit Cards Promotion

Get a free Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB, Dyson Supersonic, Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy, or S$300 cash with select Citibank credit card applications.

To qualify, make a minimum spend of S$500 within 30 days of card approval.

This offer is valid until Jan 18, 2024, and is exclusively for new Citibank credit card members.

Participating Citibank Credit Cards:

Citi Cash Back Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 8% cashback on groceries and petrol, 6% cashback on dining

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First year waived)

Citi Cash Back+ Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 1.6% cashback on all spend with no minimum spend or cap

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First year waived)

Citi PremierMiles Card

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn miles on local and overseas spending, complimentary airport lounge visits

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First year waived)

Citi Prestige Card

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: High miles earn rate, unlimited airport lounge access, complimentary airport limousine transfers

Annual fee: S$545

Citi Rewards Card

Type: Rewards/Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn 10X Rewards on various categories including online purchases and rides

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First year waived)

2. OCBC Credit Cards Promotion

Get attractive rewards when they apply for specific OCBC credit cards.

For OCBC 365 Card applicants, options include an Apple iPad 9th Gen, AirPods Pro Gen 2 + MagSafe Charger Bundle, Samsonite Volant Spinner 68/25 EXP + 2x Apple AirTag Travel Bundle, or S$250 Cash via PayNow + S$70 eCapitaVoucher.

Those applying for OCBC INFINITY, OCBC Titanium Rewards, OCBC 90°N Mastercard, or Visa Cards can opt for Apple AirPods Gen 3 + MagSafe Charger bundle, Samsonite Volant Spinner 68/25 EXP + 2x Apple AirTag Travel Bundle, S$300 eCapitaVoucher, or S$280 Cash.

To qualify, apply for eligible OCBC credit cards and meet the eligibility criteria.

This offer is valid until Jan 7, 2024.

Participating OCBC Credit Cards:

OCBC 365

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: Cashback on various categories, including groceries, dining, and fuel

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First 2 years waived)

OCBC NXT

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: Easy installment plans with 0% interest and 1% cash rebates for S$1000 or more on monthly bills

Annual fee: S$163.50 (First 2 years waived)

OCBC Titanium Rewards

Type: Rewards/Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn 10X Rewards on eligible online and retail transactions, 1X Rewards on other eligible transactions, and an additional 2% cash rebate at BEST Denki

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First 2 years waived)

OCBC 90°N Mastercard

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: High miles earn rate, e-commerce protection, plus no expiration on miles

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First year waived)

OCBC 90°N Visa Card

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: High miles earn rate, e-commerce protection, plus no expiration on miles

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First year waived)

OCBC Frank Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 8% cashback on local online/contactless (S$25 cap), foreign currency (S$25 cap), 0.3% on other spending (S$25 cap),+2% at green merchants (S$25 cap)

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First year waived)

OCBC Infinity Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 1.6% cashback on all eligible local or overseas spend with no minimum spend or cap

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First year waived)

3. Standard Chartered Credit Cards Promotion

For the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card, options include Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 + AirTag bundle, Nintendo Switch Gen 2, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 EU, or S$350 Cash.

For the Standard Chartered Smart and Rewards+ Cards, options include Apple AirPods Gen 3 + MagSafe Charger bundle , Fujifilm Insa Mini Evo Camera + Photo Instax Mini Film (Rainbow) bundle, or S$280 Cash.

For Standard Chartered Journey Card Only, options include Apple AirTag 4 Pack, or S$100 Cash.

To qualify, apply for eligible Standard Chartered Credit Cards and meet the eligibility criteria.

This offer is valid until Jan 7, 2024, exclusively for new-to-Standard Chartered card members.

Participating Standard Chartered Credit Cards:

Standard Chartered Smart Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: Cashback on fast food, coffee, digital subscriptions, and public transport spend

Annual fee: No annual fee

Standard Chartered SimplyCash

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card:5% cashback on all spend

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First 2 years waived)

Standard Chartered Rewards+

Type: Rewards/Miles

Reasons to get this card: Up to 10X rewards points for overseas retail, dining, and travel transactions

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First 2 years waived)

Standard Chartered Journey Card

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn rewards points on various spending categories, no minimum spend required

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First year waived)

4. CIMB Credit Cards Promotion

Apply for a participating CIMB credit card and get S$250 Cash via PayNow.

To qualify, apply for one of three CIMB cards, activate your card, and make a minimum spend of S$988 within 60 days of card approval.

This offer is valid until Jan 7, 2024.

Participating CIMB Credit Cards:

CIMB Visa Signature Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 10% cashback on online shopping, groceries, beauty/wellness, pet shops/veterinary services, and cruises

Annual fee: No annual fee

CIMB World Mastercard

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: unlimited 2% cashback on various categories with S$1000 minimum spend, unlimited 1% cashback on various categories with below S$1000 minimum spend, and unlimited 1% cashback on other spend with S$500 minimum spend

Annual fee: No annual fee

CIMB Visa Infinite Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 2% cashback on travel, overseas spend, and online spend in foreign currencies, plus global lounge access

Annual fee: No annual fee

5. HSBC Credit Cards Promotion

For HSBC Revolution, HSBC Visa Platinum, HSBC Advance Cards, choose between a Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Exp with built-in scale or S$150 cashback.

For existing card members, a S$50 cashback.

For HSBC TravelOne Card, opt for 20,000 welcome miles or an annual fee waiver.

To qualify, apply for eligible HSBC credit cards and meet the eligibility criteria.

This offer is valid until Jun 30, 2024.

Participating HSBC Credit Cards:

HSBC Advance

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: Cashback on all purchases, higher cashback rates for eligible HSBC Advance customers

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First year waived, perpetual fee waiver for HSBC Advance banking customers)

HSBC Revolution

Type: Rewards/Miles

Reasons to get this card: 10x Reward points on online purchases and contactless payments

Annual fee: No annual fee

HSBC Visa Platinum

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 5% cash rebate on family spend, additional cashback for eligible HSBC customers

Annual fee: S$196.20 (First two years waived)

HSBC TravelOne

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn miles on local and overseas spend, plus US$100,000 complimentary travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage

Annual fee: S$196.20

6. American Express (Amex) Credit Cards Promotion

Apply for select Amex credit cards and enjoy exclusive rewards.

For the AMEX Platinum Card, get up to 135,000 membership reward points.

For the AMEX Platinum Credit Card, get S$200 worth of eCapitaVouchers and 1,250 membership reward points.

For the AMEX Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Card, get S$300 eCapitaVouchers and up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles.

For the AMEX Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Card, get up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles.

To qualify, apply for eligible AMEX Cards and meet the eligibility criteria.

This offer is valid until Jan 15, 2024, for the AMEX Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Card and other AMEX Credit Cards valid until Feb 28, 2024.

Participating Amex Credit Cards:

Amex Platinum Card

Type: Rewards

Reasons to get this card: Premium rewards, complimentary airport lounge access, hotel and resort benefits, and selected restaurant discounts local and global

Annual fee: S$1,744 (must be paid to enjoy offers)

Amex Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn KrisFlyer miles on everyday spend, bonus miles for selected merchants

Annual fee: S$179.85 (First year waived)

Amex True Cashback Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 1.5 % cashback on all spend, no cap, and 3% cashback on first S$5,000 spend within 6 months

Annual fee: S$174.40 (First year waived)

Amex Platinum Credit Card

Type: Rewards

Reasons to get this card: Membership Rewards points for every spend, exclusive dining privileges, and selected restaurant discounts local and global

Annual fee: S$327 (must be paid to enjoy offers)

Amex CapitaCard

Type: Rewards

Reasons to get this card: Rewards for CapitaLand merchants, bonus STAR$ at participating outlets

Annual fee: S$174.40 (First year waived)

7. United Overseas Bank (UOB) Credit Cards Promotion

Apply for select UOB credit cards and enjoy exclusive rewards such as S$350 cash credit or up to 50,000 miles.

For the KrisFlyer UOB Card, get up to 31,000 miles and first-year annual fee waiver.

To qualify, apply for eligible UOB credit cards and meet the eligibility criteria.

This offer is valid until Feb 29, 2024, and is exclusively for new UOB credit card members.

Participating UOB Credit Cards:

UOB Absolute Cashback Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 1.7% cashback with no exclusions, no minimum spend, and no cap

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

UOB One Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: Up to 15% cash rebates for various transactions and up to 7.8% p.a. interest

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

UOB EVOL Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 8% cashback on online and contactless transactions and up to 7.8% p.a. interest

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year), subsequent years will be waived with 3 minimum transactions monthly

UOB PRVI Miles World Mastercard

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn miles when you travel with no minimum spend and up to S$500,000 complimentary insurance

Annual fee: S$261.60 (waived for the first year)

UOB PRVI Miles Visa Card

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn miles when you travel with no minimum spend and up to S$500,000 complimentary insurance, plus an AMEX exclusive of 20,000 loyalty miles yearly with minimum annual spend

Annual fee: S$261.60 (waived for the first year)

UOB PRVI Miles American Express Card

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn miles when you travel with no minimum spend and up to S$500,000 complimentary insurance

Annual fee: S$261.60 (waived for the first year)

UOB Lady’s Card

Type: Rewards

Reasons to get this card: Earn miles for every S$1 spend, a S$25 redemption fee, and an interest-free payment plan for over 6 or 12 months

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card

Type: Rewards

Reasons to get this card: Earn miles for every S$1 spend, a S$25 redemption fee, an interest-free payment plan for over 6 or 12 months, and up to US$100,000 complimentary travel insurance

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

UOB KrisFlyer Credit Card

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn KrisFlyer miles, enjoy travel privileges, up to S$1,000,000 complimentary insurance, and 10,000 KrisFlyer miles when you renew your card membership

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

8. Maybank Credit Cards Promotion

Apply for select Maybank credit cards and enjoy exclusive rewards such as 10,000 bonus air miles (exclusively for Horizon Visa Signature only), a pair of American Tourister Linex 66/24 Luggage TSA, or an AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or S$200 cashback.

To qualify, make a minimum spend of S$600 each month for two consecutive months upon approval.

This offer is on a while stocks last basis.

Participating Maybank Credit Cards:

Maybank Family & Friends Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: Up to 8% cashback on groceries, dining, and petrol with a minimum of S$800 required monthly spend

Annual fee: S$181.80 (waived for the first 3 years)

Maybank Platinum Visa Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: Up to 3.33% cashback on local spend with a minimum of S$300 required monthly spend, and a S$100 cap quarterly

Annual fee: No annual fee

Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 1.6% cashback rebates with no minimum spend, TREATS points on foreign currency transactions, and a chance to win a trip for 2 and watch FC Barcelona live

Annual fee: S$130.80 (waived for the first 2 years)

Maybank DUO Platinum Mastercard

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: 5% cashback rebates on petrol in Singapore and Malaysia, cashback rebates on foreign currency TREATS points on local currency transactions, plus up to S$500,000 complimentary travel insurance

Annual fee: S$130.80 (waived for the first 3 years)

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Card

Type: Rewards/Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn TREATS points/miles on local and overseas spend, no minimum monthly required spend, access to airport lounges, and up to S$1,000,000 complimentary travel insurance

Annual fee: S$181.80 (waived for the first 3 years)

Maybank Manchester United Platinum Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: Exclusive Manchester United privileges, earn TREATS Points, and up to S$300,000 complimentary travel insurance

Annual fee: S$87.20 (waived for the first 2 years)

Maybank World Mastercard

Type: Rewards/Miles

Reasons to get this card: Exclusive travel privileges, earn TREATS Points, and up to S$1,000,000 complimentary travel insurance

Annual fee: S$261.60 (waived for the first year)

9. DBS/POSB Credit Cards Promotion

Apply for select DBS/POSB credit cards and enjoy exclusive rewards up to S$150 cashback or 60,000 miles.

To qualify, apply for eligible DBS/POSB credit cards and meet the eligibility criteria.

This offer is valid until Jan 31, 2024 for select DBS/POSB credit cards except for DBS yuu Visa and AMEX credit cards which is valid until Feb 29, 2024.

Participating DBS/POSB Credit Cards:

DBS Altitude Visa & DBS Altitude AMEX

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn miles on local and overseas spend, and free lounge visits

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

DBS Live Fresh Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: Up to 5% cashback on online and contactless spend, with a required minimum monthly spend of S$600

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

POSB Everyday Card

Type: Cashback

Reasons to get this card: Cashback on daily essentials, and up to 20.1% fuel savings at SPC

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

DBS Woman’s World Card

Type: Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn points on online and overseas spend with a required minimum annual income of S$80,000

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

DBS yuu Visa Card & DBS yuu AMEX Card

Type: Rewards

Reasons to get this card: Earn up to 36X points on yuu merchants with S$78 cap(15,600 yuu Points) per calendar month

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

DBS Vantage Card

Type: Cashback/Miles

Reasons to get this card: Earn miles locally and overseas, up to 19% fuel savings at Esso, plus complimentary perks

Annual fee: S$596.50 (Not waivable in the first year; can be waived from the second year with a minimum annual spend of S$60,000)

Terms and conditions apply. Don’t miss out!/TISG