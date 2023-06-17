Benjamin Kheng posts teaser for his new song, Lovers Forever

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, Benjamin Kheng shared a snippet of his new song, Lovers Forever.

In his post, he said, “new music soon x but this baby will live forever. I sat on this little chorus for years; it came to me at a time when I was super idealistic about a lifelong love, a perfect love, one that would all at once be the cure for my darkness and the undoing of all my issues.”

Benjamin also expressed his amazement at how a small idea of ‘eutopia’ can be felt and last for the long run.

He added: “How crazy beautiful that fleeting feeling is, to find a universe in someone. A bad way to live, but a great lyric.”

Benjamin concluded his post by declaring that more of his ‘stupid life ideas’ will come and be released as music soon.

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “It’s beautiful!!”

Another IG user admitted: “Was feeling and loving it and my eyes just decided to spot Holiday Inn 💀💀😂😭😭”

More users mentioned: “CANT WAITTTTT🔥🔥🔥”, “Excited for your new music 🙌❤️”, “Omg ur voice is so good ❤️”, and “I love this song”



