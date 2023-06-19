Jianhao Tan: Being a father is the best thing

SINGAPORE: To celebrate Father’s Day, local artist Jianhao Tan shared on his Instagram account that becoming a father to his daughter, Starley, is the best thing that happened in his life.

In his post, he said, “Being a father has been the best thing that’s happened to me. Through the ups and downs, every single moment is worth it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIANHAO TAN (@thejianhaotan)

The artist then greeted all the fathers out there with a Happy Father’s Day.

In the Instagram post, Jianhao posted several photos of him and her daughter doing fun things together at events and their travels, such as her birthday, family nights, pamper sessions, beach trips, and when Starley got hospitalized. Netizens were in awe of the pictures and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

One IG user commented: “Starley is gonna be jianhao’s ai version when she grows up⭐️😆”

Another IG user admitted: “Omgggg jianhao debbie and starley makes me believe that real love and happy family do exist in this world.”

More so, many people think that they are an example of a father and daughter relationship goals.

“The most adorbs father and daughter duo everrr 😍😍” one comment stated.

More users declared: “The cutest father and daughter duo that has ever existed ❤️❤️”, “The father & daughter relationship,memories and gift which you are always going to cherish through your life 🍷❤️”, “Every photo brings memories! Happy Father’s Day!!!! ❤️”, and “Awww father and Daughter goals ✨😩”

Jianhao Tan recently turned 30 and celebrated it with his loved ones. In another Instagram post, he shared: “I don’t have friends, I got family ❤️ thank you for making my 30th birthday so memorable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIANHAO TAN (@thejianhaotan)

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg