On July 30, KST, Rami from BABYMONSTER appeared on the web variety show “Leemujin Service” on KBS Kpop’s YouTube channel, showcasing her soulful voice and exceptional vocal skills.

Her live performance captivated viewers, starting with a rendition of BABYMONSTER’s digital single “FOREVER.” Rami’s relaxed smile and deep immersion in the music immediately charmed the audience.

Her sweet voice and soft piano melody offered a different charm from the song’s full version.

Wide musical range

Rami’s reinterpretations of “City Burns” and “Bloodsucker” further highlighted her solid vocal abilities and broad musical range.

She impressed viewers with her rich low tones, thrilling high notes, and intricate emotional expressions, which made it hard to believe she was a young rookie.

Her performance of AKMU’s “Last Goodbye” with MC Lee Mu Jin left a lasting impression with its serene mood, distinct from the typical songs of BABYMONSTER.

Lee Mu Jin praised her, noting her wide vocal range and unique individuality, likening her dynamic control to a story’s beginning, middle, and end, and even comparing her to Celine Dion.

Vocal magic show

Global fans also praised her talent in various languages, describing her performance as “like watching a vocal magic show” and noting her “monster-level skills befitting the team name.”

The video garnered over 550,000 views within 14 hours of release, underscoring her growing popularity.

Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER is currently on their debut fan meeting tour, “[BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE],” which spans 12 shows in 7 cities.

They completed their Kobe concerts on July 30 and 31, KST, and will now have grand finale performances in Seoul on Aug 10 and 11, KST. They have performed in Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, and Bangkok.

Rami, a talented South Korean singer and member of BABYMONSTER, was the first to be introduced to the public and has quickly gained attention for her powerful vocals and stage presence.

She started her career in the entertainment world as a child model before joining YG Entertainment. Her mesmerising performances and amazing vocal abilities show her dedication to her trade.