SINGAPORE: In an interview between Singapore-based Youtuber Max Chernov and Australian serial entrepreneur and multi-millionaire John Sharp, who has lived in Singapore since 1993 said, “What I notice that people don’t understand about the place (Singapore) is how much we’re living in the future.”

Mr Chernov also mentioned that sometimes Singaporeans don’t realize how well they’re living. Upon hearing this, Mr Sharp agreed and said, “… young guys are like, ‘Oh, this and that’, and they’ll get a bit grumpy. And I’m like, “You don’t understand how good you’ve got it… You’re living in a place that’s so safe, in which you have almost endless opportunities, you get the best passport in the world, fantastic education, you can travel anywhere, you’re respected anywhere as a Singaporean.”

Mr Sharp added that when he had conversations with older taxi drivers, it was a delight because old-timers like them had witnessed the ‘whole cycle and whole development’ as he had, and they knew how much Singapore’s circumstances had improved over the years.

He also said Singapore is an example of a country embodying a perfect economy. People enjoyed excellent living conditions. These include a high possibility of homeownership, low unemployment, and an excellent tax structure.

“In Singapore, it’s possible for you to own your own home, almost guaranteed a job, there’s very low employment, live in a place where there’s an excellent tax structure, and the taxes that you do pay are reflected in the infrastructure and everything else that you see around you,” Mr Sharp explained.

“So unlike so many economies around the world, this represents, in many ways, perfection; they’ve perfected the model.”

In addition, Mr Sharp mentioned that one of the interesting things about the country was its consistency. He said that although the country has grown ‘big’ and ‘modern’, the core Singaporean values and overall vibe from the people haven’t changed.

“It’s still Singapore. It always felt like the same way to me. It never felt like a completely different place. It got its own character. It got its own vibe,” Mr Sharp said, expressing his sentiments and deep appreciation for the Little Red Dot.