SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued an advisory on its Facebook account regarding the potential for large crowds in Chinatown as the Chinese New Year Bazaar opens on Friday, Jan 19 to Feb 9, the eve of Chinese New Year.

“From the evening of 19 January 2024, Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds in Chinatown and to ensure the safety and security of the public,” the advisory reads.

“For crowd safety, diversions to access the bazaar may be implemented. If crowd safety thresholds are reached, specific areas will be locked down. Members of the public are advised to be patient and follow the instructions of officers. They should not push or attempt to force their way into crowded or closed-off areas,” the Police added.

Public Safety

The Police are advising members of the public to keep their belongings safe and be vigilant against molesters and pickpockets in situations where large crowds are present. They’ve added a list of crime prevention measures:

a) Look after your belonging at all times;

b) Be cautious when approached by strangers who get very close to you;

c) Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery to crowded places;

d) Ensure your bag is closed at all times and sling it in front of you;

e) Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket;

f) Take note of crowd advisories and comply with instructions from officers and security personnel;

g) Avoid contact and confrontation with unruly crowds; and

h) Approach any police officer or dial ‘999’ for urgent assistance.

Traffic Arrangements

Area closures

The advisory includes some advice for individuals who plan to go to Chinatown on Feb 2, 3, 4, and 9. They are encouraged to check the Crowd@Chinatown map at https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-chinatown to see real-time crowd levels and area closures before they go to Chinatown for the Chinese New Year bazaar.

The Police added that the crowds are expected at the Chinatown MRT station (North-East Line, Downtown Line) and have advised commuters to consider the alternative of using the Maxwell MRT station (Thomson-East Coast Line).

Those who wish to do so may access the link on their mobile phones and devices from 6pm onward on the dates above. On these dates, the public is encouraged to avoid the red areas and move towards amber or green areas.

Additionally, Temple Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic during the following times:

Weekdays (Mondays to Thursdays) – 4 pm to 11 pm

Weekends (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays) – 2 pm to 11:59 pm

Feb 9, 2024 (Chinese New Year’s Eve) – 2 pm to 1:30 am (the following day)

At these times, only police and emergency vehicles will be allowed on the street. Vehicles that are parked in the area and cause obstruction will be towed. Auxiliary police officers will be deployed to assist and direct motorists.

The Police have also provided a QR code to scan for access to real-time crowd levels in Chinatown on Feb 2, 3, 4, and 9 from 6 pm onward.

/TISG

Read also: Time to visit Chinatown! Another SG enclave now among world’s ‘coolest neighbourhoods’