Athena Chu, 48 still looks the same as she did in 1995

Hong Kong actress Athena Chu is turning 49 in October but she has maintained her youth and ageless beauty. Recently, she had the internet go crazy over her looks again. Known for her beauty and acting in the 90s, she recently uploaded a video of herself ‘morphing’ seamlessly into her character from the two-part fantasy classic, A Chinese Odyssey. Netizens are blown over about how little she has changed.

The movies were aired back in 1995, which was 25 years ago. That same year, Athena also acted in local telemovie Cupid Love opposite Chen Hanwei. The actress played Zixia Fairy in A Chinese Odyssey. Athena created the short morphing clip using a filter on Douyin (China’s version of TikTok) and the clip garnered almost 330,000 comments from netizens.

They complimented Athena for maintaining her looks and looking the same as she did in her 20’s. A Hong Kong media outlet jokingly said she has ‘eaten preservatives.’ Her fans said that they have suddenly been taken back to that moment and that she is an ‘eternal goddess.’

Born October 25, 1971, Athena Chu is a Hong Kong actress and singer. She was born in Kowloon, Hong Kong and her father was a maths teacher who later started a business with her mother. Athena went to The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts from 1990 to 1992 and it was then that she hosted children’s shows on TVB.

After graduating in 1992, Athena made her film debut in Fight Back to School II (1992), which earned her a nomination at the Hong Kong Film Award for Best New Performer. Athena started to attract public attention with her interpretation of Huang Rong in the remake of Wuxia drama The Legend of the Condor Heroes (1994).

She worked again with Stephen Chow in A Chinese Odyssey (1995). The role of Zi Xia (also known as Daisy Fairy) shot Athena to widespread fame in Hong Kong and parts of Asia. Another one of Athena’s most notable films is The Boss Up There (1999). Her portrayal of a drug addict who finds God earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Horse Film Awards.

After a five years hiatus from the entertainment industry since 2011, Athena announced her comeback in 2016 with three upcoming films.