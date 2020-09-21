Prince Harry and Prince William on friendlier terms now

- Advertisement -

Prince William and Prince Harry spoke more with each other on Harry’s birthday but royal expert claims that it would be ‘some time before they have a cosy Christmas together.’ Prince William, 38 talked to his sibling, Prince Harry as he turned 36 last week. The feud between the brothers was exposed in bombshell biography Finding Freedom. Royal expert Katie Nicholl said that the distance between the siblings has been a ‘good thing’ as the duo are speaking more than before. However it would be some time before they can celebrate a cosy Christmas together.

Since Prince Harry moved to California, the brothers have been speaking to each other more than they did before. Harry and his wife, 39-year-old Meghan Markle recently purchased a USD14 million mansion in Santa Barbara where they are staying with their one-year-old son Archie after stepping down as senior royals in March. Although rumours of the feud between the siblings has been rife throughout the summer, royal expert Katie Nicholl said that the distance has been good for the Dukes.

William talked to his younger brother last week and Katie said that their relationship has improved compared to several months ago. Sharing with Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl said: ‘The brothers spoke on Harry’s birthday, It’s no secret that it’s been a rocky path between the two brothers.

‘But I actually think the distance has been a good thing for them. They are speaking more than they did before.’

She added that while it could be some time before the brothers will have a ‘cosy Christmas together’, things are ‘better than they were’ several months ago. The royal expert also said that the Sussexes are ‘beginning to explore’ their new neighbourhood of Montecito. The couple bought their USD14.7 million mansion in an intimate, leafy gated estate outside the affluent town in June. Neighbours include Orprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande.

The Sussexes have been seen ‘venturing out’ with the Duke picking up take-out food at a local burger chain. This comes after the strain in the relationship between the two princes who were once inseparable was exposed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography Finding Freedom. Authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie wrote that the feud began in 2016 after Harry and Meghan started dating. It was started because William asked his brother to slow the romance down and ‘take some more time getting to know Meghan.’

Scobie wrote that the siblings did not speak for two months after the couple left their royal duties. It is said that their relationship ‘will take time to heal’. Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be eager to lay to rest any reports of a family feud by sharing an Instagram post wishing Harry a happy birthday. They selected a light-hearted photo of Harry beating them both in a running race at London’s Olympic Stadium. It was captioned, ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!’

However, eagle-eyed netizens noted that Meghan was not in the photos and royal fans wrote in the comment section saying it was ‘shady’ of family members to ‘literally cut Meghan out of the picture’.