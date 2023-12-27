A judge has denied Project Veritas’ First Amendment claim, allowing prosecutors access to over 900 documents related to the alleged theft of President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden’s diary. Project Veritas may appeal the ruling, according to attorney Jeffrey Lichtman. The documents, obtained during authorized raids in November 2021, will be provided to investigators by January 5. Electronic devices were seized from three Project Veritas members’ residences, including founder James O’Keefe, who has been dismissed from the group.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres rejected Project Veritas‘ assertion that the government’s investigation was an attempt to stifle the press, emphasizing that the First Amendment arguments were “inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent.”

It paved the way for prosecutors to access over 900 documents related to the alleged theft of President Joe Biden’s daughter’s diary.

The legal saga traces back to November 2021 when raids were authorized, resulting in the confiscation of electronic devices from the group members, including James O’Keefe.

The seized materials have the potential to shed light on the alleged theft of Ashley Biden’s diary and could implicate Project Veritas in a case that has far-reaching implications.

Project Veritas and the Biden Diary

Project Veritas gained notoriety for its hidden camera stings targeting news outlets, labor organizations, and Democratic politicians.

The group’s lawyers argued that the investigation was politically motivated, contending that the government would not have probed an abandoned diary if it didn’t belong to someone with the last name ‘Biden.’

The case took a significant turn with the guilty pleas of Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander in August 2022. The duo confessed to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

Their admission revealed a bizarre plan to sell stolen items, including the diary, to then-President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Hidden cameras and ethical news gathering?

Despite these developments, Project Veritas maintains its innocence, asserting that its activities were ethical and legal newsgathering.

Hannah Giles, Chief Executive of Project Veritas, recently resigned, citing an “unsalvageable mess” with evidence of past illegality and financial improprieties. Her departure adds another layer of intrigue to an already complex situation.

Family scandal

The intricacies of the alleged diary theft and its aftermath raise broader questions about the delicate balance between press freedom, investigative journalism, and potential criminal activities at the heart of political scandals.

