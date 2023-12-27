Unfortunately for the current President of the United States, the race for him to be re-elected seems to be in a mess. Americans are complaining everyday on social media on how expensive the country has become. However, the Biden administration still chooses to spend $451 billion a year on hosting illegal immigrants, something Trump is vehemently against.

Brietbart states, in the latest J.L. Partners/Daily Mail survey, former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a potential 2024 matchup, commanding 40 percent support against Biden’s 36 percent. Independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West trail behind with 4 percent and 1 percent respectively, though their participation doesn’t seem to affect Trump’s standing as anticipated.

Furthermore, Trump’s growing support among women contrasts Biden’s slipping numbers, with Biden losing female support from 51 percent in June to 47 percent now, while Trump gained from 39 percent to 41 percent. J.L.

Partners co-founder James Johnson predicts a tight race in the upcoming election, noting uncertainties among some Biden voters and heightened competitiveness between the candidates.

X users react to Trump leading over Biden

How can it only be a 4 point lead? This is a terrible lead! It should be a 20 or 30 point lead with ease? — Nobby Nobintyre (@NobbyNobintyre) December 26, 2023

X users are disappointed with Trump for having only four points ahead of Biden. They state that he deserves to have 20 or 30 points ahead. This is in lieu with the whole country going through an inflation crisis and the migrant crisis as well. However, the Democrats are singing a different tune.

Trump isn’t gaining any support from anyone other than his cult. No independents.

No swing voters.

No RINOs.

No Democrats. He’s a loser who spends Christmas with strangers. He’s going to prison next year. pic.twitter.com/8vIbGOxad2 — Park Pennington (@HunterSTMG) December 26, 2023

Democrat supporters insist that Trump will end up in prison next year. This is mere speculation as the case has barely even started yet. The user claims that it’s only his MAGA “cult” that is supporting him. Ironically, both sides are accusing each other of being cult-like.

Regardless, there are only two options for the American people to choose from. Come the 2024 elections, it is only up to them to vote for the leader that suits them the best.

