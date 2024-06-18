Featured News In the Hood

Are we being targeted? — Foreigner reports unfair and unreasonable job termination after just 11 days in Singapore company

ByMary Alavanza

June 18, 2024

SINGAPORE: An anonymous foreigner on social media reports that his employment was terminated unfairly and unreasonably after just 11 business days with a Singaporean company.

While acknowledging that the service agreement allowed for termination, he felt that “it was unreasonable and unfair.”

He shared, “As a foreigner working remotely, I needed time to adapt to the company’s culture, practices, and Singaporean laws. While I understood Singapore’s fast-paced work culture, I didn’t anticipate being terminated so abruptly.”

He noted that throughout his employment, his former employer, a prominent lawyer in a certain area, frequently made discriminatory and derogatory remarks about his language and nationality.

He mentioned that his employer implied that his English proficiency did not meet their expectations because he wasn’t from Singapore, which she cited as grounds for termination.

Additionally, he experienced mental stress from her consistent gaslighting. Despite his diligent efforts to earn her approval through hard work, he was still let go.

Another employee was terminated after only nine days, prompting him to question whether this was a coincidence or a deliberate effort to target foreigners.

“It was a deeply unpleasant experience working with Singaporeans. In professional fields, many Singaporeans can be discriminatory and condescending towards others,” he concluded.

This has prompted discussions from Singaporeans online.

Some commentators shared similar experiences of abrupt terminations during probationary periods, emphasising that such practices are not uncommon in Singapore’s competitive job market.

One shared, “I can assure you this doesn’t only happen to foreigners but locals as well.”

Another chimed in, stating, “During probation, anyone can be asked to leave if they find you unsuitable from day one. It does not need to stretch to the full three months.”

Another advised, “Best thing to do is to move on; no point in harping on the same issue. Be it a foreigner employer or Singaporean employer, it does not matter.”

Another noted, “You are not officially employed under a company in Singapore; that is why you are not covered under MOM regulations.

That’s why your employer makes use of it and abuses it. Nothing to say much about it. Bite the duct and move on.” /TISG

