Singapore woman claims job offer was withdrawn due to her pregnancy

ByMary Alavanza

June 15, 2024
Asian mother in the office facing her laptop.

SINGAPORE: A Singapore woman has taken to social media, claiming that a job offer was withdrawn due to her pregnancy.

Venting her frustration online, she said, “I still have an existing job, so will stick to it. Appalled by the outright discrimination and wonder if there’s any recourse against such companies?”

She also expressed she is not sure if reporting it to authorities is worth pursuing, citing concerns about damaging her reputation.

Singaporeans online weighed in on the matter. One commenter cautioned that she should not “self victimise.” She said, “Unless there is concrete proof, don’t assume it is due to pregnancy.”

Undeterred, the woman rebutted, firmly stating, “It is pregnancy.” She shared, “I disclosed it upfront when they called to finalise the offer, so that the future employer could plan ahead. However, they then planned to withdraw the offer instead.”

Another illustrated what would constitute clear evidence of pregnancy discrimination, highlighting the difference between indirect dismissal and direct refusal based on pregnancy status.

He explained what cannot be considered as evidence, stating, ”Them: We didn’t want you after all. Kthxbye.” He also added what could be considered as evidence: “Them: Sorry but your pregnancy is a problem. We don’t want you anymore.”

Another commenter suggested seeking tangible evidence such as written correspondence or voice recordings to support her claim. He cautioned, “If you do not, the company can use any other excuse (not a good fit, retraction due to change in company direction, another potential hire signed first, removal of job position etc). Once that happens, it’s a he-says-she-says situation and it’s no longer worth fighting for.”

He also advised that she could report the incident to MOM or post a review on Glassdoor to inform potential hires about the company’s practices.

Individuals facing workplace discrimination based on age, race, gender, religion, family status, or disability can take proactive steps to seek assistance from the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP):

  • Contact TAFEP: Contact the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) at 6838 0969.
  • Provide details: To assist TAFEP effectively, provide your identity and specific information about the discriminatory practices, including names and roles of involved parties.
  • Ensure cooperation: Cooperation is essential for a thorough assessment. TAFEP relies on accurate and complete information to handle complaints fairly and transparently.
  • Confidentiality: Your privacy is respected. TAFEP seeks your consent before contacting your employer and maintains confidentiality throughout the process.
  • Resolution steps: TAFEP will engage with your employer to gather facts, review employment practices, and recommend improvements.
  • Escalation to MOM: If there are serious breaches or employer non-compliance, TAFEP may refer the case to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for investigation, potentially leading to penalties.
For more information on workplace matters, visit the official TAFEP website. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

