Appeal rejected: Disgraced ex-Kpop star Seungri to serve 18-month jail sentence in full

By Anna Maria Romero
The South Korean Supreme Court upheld the jail sentence given to singer Seungri, a former K-pop singer who had been with the boyband BIGBANG. The entertainer, 32, must serve the entirety of his 18-month term after his appeal for a lighter sentence was rejected.

Seungri, born Lee Seung-hyun, was convicted in August of last year of arranging prostitution and other charges stemming from a sex and drugs scandal. The singer, who retired from show business as the Burning Sun scandal mounted, later enlisted in the military.

He was found guilty on all nine counts against him, according to multiple media reports. The charges ranged from misappropriating funds to procuring the services of prostitutes for investors. He was given a three-year jail sentence as well as ordered to pay 1.15 billion won ($1 million) in restitution.

But in January of this year, the singer’s sentence was cut in half when the final appeal trial was held by the High Military Court of the Ministry Of Defense in Seoul, reported entertainment website nme.com on Thursday (May 26).

Seungri’s sentence was reduced after he allegedly entered a guilty plea to all the charges against him. He also submitted a document of formal intention to reflect on his actions and charges.

The order to pay 1.15 billion won in restitution was also overturned by the higher court, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Seungri is slated to be released from jail in February of next year.

He will be moved to a correctional facility for the remainder of his sentence, as he is now at a Military Correctional Institution.

Burning Sun scandal

In 2019, allegations emerged of the former K-Pop star’s involvement in prostitution.

In January of that year, a popular Korean broadcaster showed footage of a male customer at the upmarket Seoul nightclub Burning Sun being led out by security officers. Reports claimed a woman working at the club had been sexually assaulted.

Seungri is the club’s executive director.

The following month, another controversy broke out, showing incriminating text messages that involved Seungri in pimping women.

There were also allegations that the Burning Sun’s staff were drugging female sex workers so that their customers could take advantage of them.

The singer was later indicted on prostitution, overseas gambling, and other financial criminal charges. He was convicted of arranging sex services for potential investors in his business, as well as overseas gambling at luxurious casinos in Las Vegas involving illicit foreign exchange transactions. /TISG

