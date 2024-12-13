Apple has started integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its devices as of Dec 11, bringing a much-awaited feature to its users. Investors hope this move will boost sales of its latest iPhones.

According to The Business Times, this update is part of a larger push to include AI-powered features in Apple’s devices. With the ChatGPT integration, Siri can now provide more detailed responses, offering help with queries about photos, documents, and even presentations.

Users can also ask ChatGPT to generate content in any app that supports the new Writing Tools feature and add images with its image generation capabilities. These tools are available on the latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 16 series, as well as the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 15. Users of iPads with A17 Pro or M1 chips, and Macs with M1 chips or later, will also be able to use these features.

The launch comes at the peak holiday shopping season, which is Apple’s most profitable time of year. However, the slow introduction of Apple Intelligence features has led to concerns among investors about the iPhone 16’s sales performance. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos