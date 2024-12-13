SINGAPORE: OCBC has introduced a new initiative to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seize emerging opportunities from the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

According to the latest report of Asian Banking and Finance, the bank has set up specialized teams in both Singapore and Malaysia to assist SME customers across its key markets, which include Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mainland China, and Hong Kong.

The teams, comprising 25 seasoned bankers with an average of over 10 years of experience, will provide expert guidance to SMEs.

Their focus will be on helping businesses explore the potential of the JS-SEZ, offering advice on business development, and connecting them with the right partners within the economic zone.

Leveraging regional growth and geopolitical shifts

This initiative comes at a time when there is growing regional interest, fuelled by rising foreign direct investment in Malaysia and ASEAN’s increasing importance in global supply chains.

Tan Teck Long, Head of Global Wholesale Banking at OCBC, emphasized the importance of the initiative.

“By establishing dedicated teams on both sides of the Causeway, we are strategically positioned to support SMEs looking to expand into the Johor and broader Malaysian markets,” he said. He also pointed to recent geopolitical developments that further solidified ASEAN’s role in ensuring supply chain resilience and diversity.

Through this effort, OCBC aims to reinforce its commitment to helping regional SMEs grow and tap into the vast potential of one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant markets.