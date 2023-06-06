Andie Chen lands a role in Taiwan drama, says it’s impossible to have hot scenes in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singaporean actor Andie Chen has finally landed a role in a Taiwanese drama after he moved to Taiwan three years ago. He expressed how different and memorable his experience has been compared to local showbiz drama shoots.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the artist shared his experience shooting his first Taiwan drama, Best Interest 2.

Andie Chen remarked: “Just a few days after I joined the crew, there was a scene where my co-star had to seduce me… Maintaining her professionalism, she stripped down to her lingerie.”

“It’s impossible to have such a (hot) scene in Singapore,” he admitted.

The actor also elaborated on how he was tasked to swear at people in a scene, and he felt that he was stuck because he could not do it.

He added: “Because we’re never so vulgar in Singapore, I felt more restrained while acting.” After two or three weeks, he said he became more relaxed and finally let his lines flow.

He declared that Taiwanese productions are more diverse than Singaporean showbiz, and each scene will provide the artist with a unique and different acting experience.

“I feel like I need to prove myself again. It’s been so long since I last felt a challenge,” said Chen stating that he felt nervous on his first day shooting the drama series.

He said he felt a lot more pressure because when he auditioned for a minor role initially, the producers decided to give him a bigger one due to his acting ability.

However, he adapted to the environment because the procedures were similar to the ones in Singapore.

