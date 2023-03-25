Amos Yee looks drastically different in new photos from US prison

SINGAPORE: New prison photos of Singaporean Amos Yee have emerged online, showing the 24-year-old looking drastically different compared to previous years.

The photos, uploaded on the official website of the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC), show a visibly older-looking Yee wearing a blue jacket, with his trademark long hair shorn completely.

Yee is almost halfway through the six-year sentence he is serving in the Illinois River Correctional Center for child porn and grooming. The IDOC website shows that his projected parole date is set for later this year, on 6 Oct.

Yee’s projected discharge date is on 8 Oct 2026. His profile on the IDOC website states that he is required to remain on the sex offender’s registry in the United States.

It is clear that the past three years of incarceration have taken a toll on Yee. When he was first remanded by the Chicago Police Department in 2020, he appeared a lot more youthful. In more recent photos released last year, Yee still had his long hair although he looked more unhappy than he does in the latest mugshots.

Yee first gained notoriety in Singapore in 2015 for his controversial blog posts and videos, in which he criticized the government and various religious figures, including Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, who had died just prior to the release of the then-16-year-old’s videos.

In 2016, Yee fled Singapore and sought asylum in the United States. He was granted asylum in 2017, but his troubles with the law continued.

Yee was taken into custody in October 2020 when authorities obtained messages that he had exchanged with a 14-year-old girl from Texas between April and July 2019, during which time he shared nude photos with her via WhatsApp. Prosecutors asserted that the girl had informed Yee of her age on multiple occasions.

Yee had initially befriended the girl when he was 20 years old. The girl reported the relationship to a group of individuals interested in exposing pedophiles when their relationship deteriorated.

During his sentencing for the grooming and child pornography charges, a judge warned Yee that he may face deportation back to Singapore and could be prohibited from re-entering the US in the future.

