Maid films herself in makeup and “s*xy underwear” and posts it on TikTok, then tells her employer she cannot finish her duties because she has too many things to do

SINGAPORE: A frustrated employer of a foreign domestic helper took to social media complaining because her maid not only would scold her vulgarities on TikTok videos, but the helper would also “wear makeup at home, wear s*xy underwear, tiktok around the house and then she told us she cannot finish her duties because she has too many things to do”.

In her anonymous post, the woman also wrote that her neighbour’s maid also said that her helper “has a Facebook with a lot of guys chatting. Her private life yes but she is also married with kids back in phillipines”.

The employer wrote that she had spoken to her maid over five times asking her not to film TikToks in the house, or even in her room as they were a private family. “It is ok for her to have a TikTok account and dance outside or with her friends. I don’t think I should control her use of TikTok outside. It’s none of my business. Just don’t do it in my house because we have pictures of the kids (we also don’t like guests)”, the woman wrote.

“While showing my colleague something on TikTok I saw an account that looked like my helper’s account. I clicked on it – and it was my helper’s account. She has posted quite a few TikTok videos of us in the house. Some with our pictures on them”, the woman said.

Asking others in the group for advice on whether she should get a new maid, the woman wrote: “I have spoken to her many times (5 times already) but she still is making the same mistakes. Until I have cut down her duties so that she only does cleaning of the house, cooking dinner for the children and laundry. And also preparing breakfast and sometimes bathing the children. She does not fetch the children from student care as we do that”.

In the comments section, she explained that her maid’s duties were as follows: “I also wanted to find out If the duty she has is a lot as compared to the helpers here:

2 Adult 2 children 5 room hdb Children in primary school and student care She has her own room Employer and children not at home from 8 am to 6.30 pm

Duties: – Preparing breakfast – Cooking dinner – Cleaning house including two toilets, 3 bedroom 1 living room and 1 balcony – Laundry – bathing children when Sir and Mam are busy with work. “

