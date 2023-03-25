Morning Digest, March 25

SMRT staff asks uncle to leave train for talking too loudly, but netizens pin blame on person who complained about the uncle

SINGAPORE: A video of an elderly man being asked to leave a train because he was too loud went viral on Thursday (Mar 23), with many netizens sympathizing with the uncle’s plight and saying that whoever complained he was making too much noise is at fault. The video was shared on Instagram on the @sgfollowsall account, with the caption “Shared by a follower: uncle got kicked out for talking too loudly in mrt.” In it, train officials can be seen and heard telling the older man “Uncle, I cannot let you stay inside because you are very loud,” adding that he needs to leave. At the end of the video, he’s escorted out the doors. Read more here…

Jamus Lim doesn’t believe recent bank failures are symptomatic of bigger banking crisis but warns of vulnerabilities in Asian economies

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim wrote in a Facebook post on Mar 23 (Thursday) that in spite of the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Credit Suisse, he does not believe this is “symptomatic of the beginning of a more generalized banking crisis,” though he noted that this could be a case of “famous last words.”

However, the Sengkang GRC MP, an Associate Professor of Economics at ESSEC Business School, pointed out that there are “real imbalances and stressors in financial markets, including a buildup of sovereign debt in the aftermath of the pandemic, and eroding foreign exchange reserves in a number of emerging Asian economies,” and added that these “points of vulnerability” are bigger issues of concern for him.

Read more here…

This is why SG ‘is one of the safest countries in the world’ — Man asks busker to make announcement after car owner leaves window open

SINGAPORE: In a heartwarming video that’s been making the rounds lately, a busker can be seen and heard looking for the owner of a vehicle with a window that had been left open. A stranger, concerned about the security of the car, approached some street musicians to ask for help, which they gamely did. “Just for safety measure, the window on your passenger side is still open. Our friend here is concerned about your car,” a female musician says on her mic, in order to be heard by many, including the car owner, one hopes. Read more here…

Eye drops products causing vision loss and even death recalled, CDC recommends discontinuing product use

Multiple reports cite that a certain brand of eye drops contains a form of bacteria that is causing people to have vision loss and have their eyes removed, and in some cases, even causing death.

According to Breitbart, the CDC stated that a new strain called VIM-GES-CRPA was detected in the US for the first time and has affected 68 patients in 16 states. This includes 37 patients in four healthcare clusters. Using EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears has been identified as the common exposure.

Read more here…

Woman berates NTUC FairPrice’s staff at the fish counter for not being able to speak English

A woman shopping at NTUC FairPrice expressed frustration about a Chinese employee’s inability to speak English and confronted management about their negligence to assess basic language requirements in their hiring process. A 9-minute long TikTok posted by the woman, @Amy_tashiana, (which has since been moved to her YouTube page instead) shows her intense interaction with an NTUC employee, who was unable to converse in English with her while she was trying to purchase fresh fish. Read more here…

