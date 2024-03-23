SINGAPORE: Despite facing charges earlier this week that he lied to a parliamentary committee about former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s case, the Workers Party chief and Leader of the Opposition has pressed on, even maintaining a strong presence on social media.

On Wednesday (March 20), one day after the charges against Mr Singh were announced and he responded with a statement, he posted a photo of himself with fellow WP MPs Faisal Manap and Dennis Tan and other volunteers going about business as usual.

In the post, Mr Singh thanked “the Team at Masjid En-Naeem” for hosting them for “Iftar or breaking of the fast during this holy month of Ramadan.”

“The mosque stands at the junction of Tampines Road and Hougang Ave 3, separating Hougang SMC and Aljunied GRC, and welcomes congregants from across the two areas and from well beyond.

Grateful for the hospitality and the opportunity to renew acquaintances with old friends this evening,” he added.

Over 2000 netizens reacted positively to the post, including Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the son of Lee Kuan Yew and brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

His next post had almost as many positive reactions—a photo of the match between Singapore’s national football team, the Lions, against China was shown on Thursday night (March 21).

An avid football fan, Mr Singh captioned his post with, “Let’s go Singapore!” along with the country’s flag.

Three hours later, the WP chief praised the team after the Lions’ strong showing that ended in a 2-2 draw. “Take a bow Lions! A fighting performance in the second half!” wrote Mr Singh.

Additionally, in reply to one of the comments, he showed even more enthusiasm for Singapore’s young footballers, writing, “Time to fill up the stadium!”

He was not alone in showing pride in the Lions’ performance, as his post has drawn over a hundred comments.

“A long way to go. But the second half is superb. That’s the lions we know. Please keep up with the spirit! I believe in them!” wrote one netizen.

“It has been a while (since) Singapore played so well… especially in the second half. Keep it up Lions. It’s time we give more support to the Singapore team. Coach..u (did) a good job,” noted another. /TISG

