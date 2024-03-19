SINGAPORE: In Singapore news today, Mr Pritam Singh, the secretary-general of the Workers’ Party, pleaded not guilty to two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee in connection to the case of former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who stepped down from the party and from Parliament on Nov 31, 2021.

Ms Khan resigned after having admitted to having lied more than once in Parliament about an incident of s*xual assault. The scandal, however, drew the WP leadership into it, and an investigation from a Committee of Privileges (COP) ensued.

The COP recommended that Ms Khan be fined S$35,000 for telling falsehoods in Parliament on Aug 3 and Oct 4, 2021. It also concluded that the WP leaders lied in relation to the complaint against Ms Khan and found that she had acted under the direction of the party leadership.

The committee recommended that Mr Singh and WP Vice chair Faisal Manap be referred to the public prosecutor about Mr Singh’s conduct before the committee and Mr Faisal’s possible contempt of Parliament for his refusal to answer “relevant” questions.

As of Feb 2023, Messrs Singh and Faisal were still under criminal investigation, Law Minister K Shanmugam said at the time.

Over a year later, Mr Singh pleaded not guilty to the two charges under Section 31(q) of the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act and claimed trial.

He appeared unrepresented by a lawyer before the State Courts on Tuesday morning (March 19) and, after his plea, asked for an adjournment or four weeks to engage legal representation. The Straits Times reported a pre-trial conference scheduled for April 17.

Mr Singh also stated the case on his social media account.

The offence of lying in response to questions posed by a parliamentary committee is a criminal offence under the Act. Those found guilty of the offence may end up in jail for a maximum of three years, be made to pay a maximum fine of S$7,000, or both.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the police said on Tuesday that WP vice-chair Faisal Manap will not be charged.

Like Mr Singh, Mr Faisal is an MP for Aljunied GRC. He has been given an advisory so that he can familiarize himself with the conduct expected of an MP under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act and desist from acts that may be in breach of it.

Mr Manap has acknowledged the advisory. Party chair Sylvia Lim, who had been called as a witness for the COP, has not been charged either. The joint advisory from the AGC and the Police on the charges against Mr Singh may be found here. /TISG

