SINGAPORE: After the charges against Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh were announced on Tuesday (Mar 19), the Leader of the Opposition made a statement over social media that has been well-received by many.

After explaining that the charges against him had been due “to providing a ‘false answer’ to the Committee of Privileges in December 2021,” he added that he has pleaded not guilty and has claimed trial.

Read also: Breaking: Pritam Singh pleads not guilty to lying charge in Raeesah Khan scandal, claims trial

Mr Singh took a determined tone in his post, vowing to continue his Parliamentary duties and Town Council responsibilities as well as thanking “all Singaporeans for your continued support for the efforts of the Workers’ Party.”

His post has since received over 4,600 reactions, and hundreds have shared and commented on it.

Many netizens expressed their support for Mr Singh, who has been a Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC since 2011 and Secretary-General of the WP since 2018, taking over from opposition giant Low Thia Khiang.

In a top comment, one man called Mr Singh “a great leader.”

“We are not blind to the efforts you and (the) Workers Party put in. Keep up the good work and you always have my vote,” wrote another netizen.

One offered words of encouragement to the WP chief, writing, “I understand this must be a challenging time for you, Pritam. Your dedication to your duties and commitment to the democratic process are commendable. Stay strong, stay focused, and know that many are sending you support during this period. Keep pressing on.”

Another commenter expressed gratitude for “all the work you and the WP MPs have done for all of us Singaporeans,” and others said that they continue to trust the Workers’ Party.

Many netizens dropped comments such as “We are behind you all the way!” and “Yes! WE press on together!” while others said that the WP has made them “proud.”

One wrote, “These charges will never me make lose my faith in your leadership. You always have my support, Sir!,” while another opined, “Thank you for standing firm despite distractions! Your resolve and leadership can only get more sterling, Sir.”

In his post, Mr Singh wrote, “When I first entered politics some years ago now, I was under no illusion as to the challenges that lay ahead in building a more balanced and democratic political system in Singapore. Even as the work continues, it has been my privilege and honour to be part of a Workers’ Party team that advances this cause.” /TISG

Read also: Unlikely Pritam Singh will lose MP seat even if convicted: Legal experts