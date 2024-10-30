SINGAPORE: “Why are cyclists allowed to cycle along an overhead bridge (nearly) causing an accident to an elderly person?” This was the complaint made public by a Facebook user on Monday (Oct 28).

In a post, the user shared a photo and video of the location of the alleged incident where cyclists nearly collided with an elderly individual.

“Two foreigners cycled along and down the bridge, and due to the momentum created by the downward slope, one cyclist slipped and almost hit an elderly. This is despite the display of clear signs to dismount the bicycles,” he wrote.

The writer then called on the relevant authorities to “Please do some enforcement as the stretch of walk is often busy with pedestrians.”

The incident was said to have occurred on Monday morning (Oct 28) along the overhead bridge, which is located above East Coast Park.

Many Singaporeans shared their two cents on such matters in response to the incident posted in a complaint group.

See also "When you know Chinese New Year is coming" — Netizens react to e-bike covered with colourful festive lights One pointed out such incidents are not limited to foreigners. “Locals do that also,” the comment read. “They just ignore the signage. Some even argue that by getting off their bike and pushing it takes up more space. The issue is not about space. It’s about the probability of a mishap like what is witnessed here. Even when the bridge is half-closed for upgrading, some cyclists still insist on riding up, down and across the bridge. Again, (it’s) not about space. It’s easier to manoeuvre when pushing the bike along. Some still can ‘tsk’ because apparently we walkers are blocking them.”

New rules for bikes and non-motorised PMDs to be enforced starting July 2025

Interestingly, next year, in July 2025, new rules for bikes and kick scooters will be enforced.

According to a recent article by Channel News Asia, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that bicycles and non-motorised PMDs will no longer be allowed on footpaths adjacent to cycling lanes.

The LTA is also set on turning the footpaths into paths exclusively for pedestrians. While there will be an adjustment period, the enforcement of the new rules is set to begin in July 2025.

Read also: From pedestrians to cyclists blocking roads: Why are people on Singapore roads becoming “more and more entitled and selfish these days?”