Alexander Zverev heckled after Australian Open final for alleged violence and domestic abuse

ByAiah Bathan

January 28, 2025

Alexander Zverev was unexpectedly heckled during the Australian Open men’s singles trophy ceremony when a spectator shouted at him, accusing him of domestic abuse.

Zverev was recently defeated in straight sets by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final round of the Australian Open. In a social media post, the athlete wrote: “The journey continues…Congrats to @janniksin on another @australianopen title. And thank you all for your amazing support throughout these last two weeks!🫶🏼🇦🇺🦘”

 

However, when Zverev was about to receive his runner-up trophy, a spectator shouted: “Australia believes Olya and Brenda.” 

Zverev’s issues with past girlfriends 

The 27-year-old athlete faced serious accusations of violence from his former girlfriends Olya Sharypova and Brenda Patea.

Sharypova accused Zverev of violence and emotional abuse in 2020. Zverev denied the allegations. 

Sharypova chose not to press charges. After a 15-month investigation, it was concluded by the men’s ATP Tour that there was “insufficient evidence” to support her claims, and Zverev was not subjected to any disciplinary action. 

In 2023, he was accused of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea, with whom he has a child.

In November 2023, Zverev was issued a penalty order and fined by a German court after being accused of physical abuse by Brenda Patea. The athlete denied the allegations and filed an objection to the order, which led to a public trial. The trial was discontinued in June 2024 after a settlement was reached by the two parties. 

However, the athlete is still dogged by the allegations, even though he continues to deny them.

Following the incident at the Australian Open, Zverev said about the spectator who heckled him: “Good for her. I think she was the only one in the stadium who believed anything in that moment.” 

He added: “I believe there are no more accusations. There haven’t been for, what, nine months now… I think I’ve done everything I can, and I’m not about to open that subject again.” 

