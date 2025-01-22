Preparing to face her friend in the semi-finals, Aryna Sabalenka declared that she would not allow her friendship with Paula Badosa to interfere with her goal of winning the Australian Open for the third time in a row.

Badosa defeated American third seed Coco Gauff for her maiden Grand Slam semi-final appearance. Meanwhile, Sabalenka won against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 2-6 6-3. She is on track to become the first woman to accomplish a three-peat at the Australian Open since Martina Hingis reigned supreme from 1997 to 1999.

Sabalenka and Badosa’s relationship

Sabalenka, with a 5-2 record against Badosa, admitted that she is satisfied with her friend’s progress in the tournament. However, she warned the Spaniard not to expect any favours when they play against each other at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka said: “We decided a long time ago that off the court we are friends, while on the court she really wants to win, I really want to win… So on the court we are competitors and there is no place for friendship.”

On winning Australian Open three consecutive times

The Belarusian athlete is not fully convinced she could be one of the select few to win three consecutive Australian Open titles. However, she acknowledged that it was not out of the question. The Australian Open was won three times in a row by Margaret Court (1969–71), Evonne Goolagong (1974–76), Steffi Graf (1988–90), Monica Seles (1991–93), and Hingis (1997-99).

Sabalenka stated: “I’m really happy that I put myself in this situation where I have the opportunity to become one of them… To be next to those names, wow, that’s just a dream. Of course, it has always been in the back of my mind that I can do that. But you know, my main focus is … step by step.”

She added: “I know that if I will be able to bring my best tennis to each game, if not the best tennis, then the best fighting spirit, I know that I’m capable of doing that.”

