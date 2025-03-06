FIFA is set to launch a Women’s Club World Cup, which will be held every four years starting in 2028.

The governing body will also introduce a Women’s Champions Cup – the first global competition in women’s football – in 2026. The Champions Cup will be held annually, except in years when the Club World Cup takes place, and will feature six teams.

“Women’s football has reached new heights at national-team level, and now it’s time for global competitions that showcase the best clubs from around the world… The Fifa Women’s Club World Cup will be a defining moment in the growth of women’s club football,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

Women’s Club World Cup

The Club World Cup will feature 16 teams from all six confederations: Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania. Thirteen clubs, including five from Europe, will secure direct entry into the competition, while three additional spots will be available through a “play-in” route. This route will involve one-legged knockout matches, with the winners earning qualifications.

Once the competition starts, there will be a group-stage round followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final. All matches will be played at neutral venues.

The dates for the competition and the host for the tournament are yet to be determined. FIFA will also discuss prize money and the possibility of making special adjustments if needed.

FIFA aims to support the growth of women’s club football through these initiatives, hoping that the new competitions will lead to more competitive matches on a global scale.

Women’s Champions Cup

FIFA’s introduction of the Women’s Champions Cup is designed to create a high-profile annual event that complements the Club World Cup.

The tournament will feature six teams, with each of the confederation champions earning a spot. To ensure competitive balance and excitement, seedings will be applied for the first two editions. This initiative aims to elevate the visibility of women’s club football and provide more opportunities for top teams to showcase their talents globally.

The next two editions of the Champions Cup will take place in 2027 and 2029, with the Club World Cup set to occur in between these tournaments. This kind of schedule aims to create a balance between these global competitions for women’s club football.

Global Tournaments Schedules

July 2025: Uefa Women’s European Championship

January 2026: Fifa Women’s Champions Cup

January 2027: Fifa Women’s Champions Cup

June 2027: Fifa Women’s World Cup

July 2028: Olympic Games

2028: Fifa Club World Cup

January 2029: Fifa Women’s Champions Cup