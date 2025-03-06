Sports

LeBron James makes history by being the first player to exceed 50,000 career points

ByAiah Bathan

March 6, 2025

LeBron James made history by becoming the first player in NBA history to accumulate 50,000 career points, guiding his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, to victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. 

At 40 years old, the American player surpassed the milestone in the opening minutes of the first quarter during this team’s 136-115 win. He caught a pass from Luka Doncic and nailed a stunning 25-foot three-pointer. He received strong support from Doncic, who contributed 30 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds. With this, the Lakers secured their seventh consecutive win, rising to second place in the Western Conference standings.

Moreover, he wrapped up the game with 34 points, bringing his combined total points to an impressive 50,033. This achievement solidifies his place at the top of the scoring list, with a significant 6,000-point advantage over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who holds the second spot with 38,387 points. He also reached this feat late into his 22nd season, tying him with Vince Carter for the most seasons played in NBA history. 

With this, the athlete expressed: “I’m not going to sugar-coat it – it’s a hell of a lot of points…I’m super blessed to be able to put up that many points in my career in the best league in the world and against the best players in the world – it’s pretty special.” 

In a social media post, James shared: “Can you please remind me?  #ThekidfromAKRON This is beyond crazy fr fr!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

The total combined points include a record 41,871 regular-season points, along with 8,162 points from the postseason, where he also holds the title of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. This milestone truly highlights his consistency and excellence both during the season and in the high-stakes environment of the playoffs. 

Recently, James was also honoured as the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month, having averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists last month. In doing so, he became the oldest player in league history to win the award.

