The 41-year-old former swimmer Kirsty Coventry wants to “challenge the status quo” in her bid to become the first female president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). She will be the youngest leader and the first president from outside Europe or North America in the 130-year history of the IOC if she succeeds Thomas Bach by beating six other candidates in the upcoming elections in March.

The trailblazer from Zimbabwe, Africa’s most decorated Olympian, is committed to advancing her cause by inspiring female athletes. To create a more secure and welcoming environment for women participating in sports, she wants to strengthen protective measures and provide better assistance for moms.

Coventry told BBC South Africa, “I want to show people and women across Africa and the world: ‘Don’t be afraid of anything.’”

Coventry’s goal to support the Games after being an Olympian

Seven-time Olympic medallist Kirsty Coventry, who won one gold medal each at the 2004 Athens Games and the 2008 Beijing Games, has been Zimbabwe’s minister of sport, arts, and recreation since September 2018.

Coventry has declared her intention to run for IOC president, motivated by a sincere need to “give back” to the Olympic movement that significantly improved her life. Coventry is now in charge of IOC commissions that will oversee the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar and the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

Coventry sees AI as a game-changer for athletes back home, giving them better access to nutritionists, doctors, and training aids. Being the only female candidate for IOC president, she is devoted to empowering female athletes, particularly when it comes to handling “sensitive topics.”

She hopes to further promote women in sports by taking significant and forward-thinking actions, building on projects like the installation of a specialized nursing area during the most recent Olympics.

She stated:“We’re going to help mothers come to the Games, and we’re going to cover that extra ticket. For me, those are the kinds of programmes that help more athletes than just a select few.”