Karina of aespa has been appointed as a brand ambassador for the esteemed fashion label, Prada.

In an official statement on their social media pages on Thursday (29 Aug) Prada announced: “We are delighted to welcome Karina, the South Korean singer and leader of the K-pop group aespa, as our new brand ambassador.”

Accompanying the announcement were stunning images of Karina that captured the essence of Prada’s unique style, quickly gaining widespread attention.

Longtime Prada fan

“I’ve always been a fan of Prada and often shop there, so becoming an ambassador is thrilling,” Karina said, expressing her delight. She added, “Stay tuned as I look forward to sharing many interesting and fulfilling experiences with Prada.”

Over at social media, someone left a comment saying, “It’s pretty 🔥”. Another person left a comment, “YESS PLEASEEEE”. “Imagine being so pretty that even instagram thinks you’re ai and not real,” said another commenter.

After Karina attended the “Prada 2024 Fall/Winter Menswear Fashion Show” in Milan, she became well-known throughout the world. As a new ambassador, she is set to appear again at the “Prada 2025 Spring/Summer Womenswear Fashion Show” on Sept 19.

Global fashion icons

With Karina’s new appointment, all aespa members are now representatives for major international fashion brands, solidifying their status as global fashion icons.

In addition, aespa will soon be traveling to Australia as part of their 2024 tour, “SYNK: PARALLEL LINE.” They have scheduled concerts in Sydney on Aug 30 and 31, and in Melbourne on Sept 2.

Karina, whose real name is Yoo Ji-min, is a popular girl group member of aespa and a South Korean singer and dancer. She is known for her stunning visuals, powerful stage presence, and captivating voice.

Born on April 11, 2000, Karina trained under SM Entertainment for several years before making her debut as a member of aespa in November 2020. The group’s concept revolves around creating digital avatars of each member, known as “ae-personas,” and Karina’s ae-persona is called “My Karina.”