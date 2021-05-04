Activist Gilbert Goh investigated for holding up placard outside ICA building calling for India flights to be banned

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Activist Gilbert Goh is being investigated by the police for “carrying out a public assembly” without a permit.

In a Facebook post on May 1, Mr Goh posted a photo of himself holding up a placard outside the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building.

The placard had the words “Please ban all flights from India we are not racist! Just being cautious”.

At the time of writing, the post had more than 550 comments and 1,700 shares. Over 2,700 people had also liked the post.

A Straits Times online article reported that a police spokesman said it received a report last Saturday alleging that Mr Goh had taken part in a public assembly without a permit.

“Mr Gilbert Goh did not have a police permit to carry out the public assembly,” said the spokesman.

“The police would like to remind the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act.”

Investigations are ongoing.

In January this year, three individuals were arrested on Jan 26 evening after a protest was held against transphobia outside the Ministry of Education (MOE) building.

In response to media queries, police said that the three, aged between 19 and 32, were arrested for allegedly taking part in a public assembly without a permit.

The initial group of five had “allegedly staged a protest” outside MOE headquarters along Buona Vista Drive with placards stating “#FIX SCHOOLS NOT STUDENTS”, “WHY ARE WE NOT IN YOUR SEX ED”, “HOW CAN WE GET A’s WHEN YOUR CARE FOR US IS AN F”, “trans students will NOT be erased” and “trans students deserve access to HEALTHCARE & SUPPORT”, said the police.

The group did not have a police permit to hold the public assembly, and when the police arrived, only three individuals remained.

Similarly, in June 2020, the police investigated Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon GRC) for visiting hawkers with a placard.

On June 19 and 20 last year, Mr Ng visited Yishun Park Hawker Centre and posted photos of himself with hawkers, in front of their stalls, to encourage the public to come and order food.

In the photos, he is holding a sign that says “Support them”, along with a smiley face.

/TISG

