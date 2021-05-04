Home News Is age creeping in for Goh Chok Tong who says he ‘crawls...

Is age creeping in for Goh Chok Tong who says he ‘crawls towards 80’?

His previous thoughts on age were more cheerful

Photo: FB / Mparader

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — Having always had a positive outlook on life and age especially, Mr Goh Chok Tong penned a rather odd post on Sunday (May 2).

The former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) shared photos of himself in what looked like a park. In the accompanying caption, Mr Goh wrote: “As I crawl towards 80, I paused on the way towards my destination”.

“No, I did not need to use a walking stick. I took one along just in case as I had a backache on Friday”, he added.

Mr Goh wrote that he felt fine on Sunday and, in his usual fashion, was enjoying nature — “Happy watching a family of fowls roosting for the night”.

Calling his journey towards 80  a “crawl” was different from his previous thoughts on age.

Read related: Goh Chok Tong: Every day is a bonus

In January this year, the former Prime Minister noted on social media that “Every day is a bonus,” despite suffering from radiation dermatitis from his cancer treatment radiotherapy that he finished the week before.

That month, Mr Goh also indicated that he plans to try to live till at least 93, much like his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohammad. He wrote about the former chairman of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Mahmud Awang who died on Jan 4 at the age of 93. “When asked how he kept so slim and fit, he explained he “curi makan”. He meant eating sparingly, even for food which he liked”, Mr Goh added.

“From now on, I will have to “curi makan” to increase my odds of living till 93 like him”, Mr Goh quipped. /TISG

Also read: We were right: Much like Mahathir, Goh Chok Tong does plan to live till 93

