MRT staff allegedly says to foreign woman not wearing mask: ‘Don’t bring your culture to Singapore’

Singapore — A woman on a Social Visit Pass took to social media to share about the alleged discrimination she experienced from the MRT staff.

She made a video of the incident, which was initially posted on the popular Facebook page ROADS.sg on Sunday (May 2) but was later taken down.

The woman said she had pulled her mask down briefly for “10 seconds” to catch her breath at the station. However, she was caught by a member of the staff who scolded her and her friend.

The staff member asked the woman for her IC but she did not have one as she was on a Social Visit Pass.

In the video she made, the staff member said to her: “The fines here are not cheap. If you can afford to pay all these fines, go ahead and do. I don’t mind. But if you can’t pay, then you go to court.”

The man added: “You from social visit (sic), don’t bring your culture to Singapore. If your culture is… don’t behave, don’t obey the government, don’t bring your culture to Singapore. Singapore is follow (sic) Singapore law.”

In her video, the offended woman asked: “I get it that I’m guilty for not wearing a mask, but to be sent to the court, did I sell drugs in Singapore? Did I set the MRT station on fire? Did I murder someone?”

Netizens were divided, with some calling the staff member’s comments unnecessary. However, most sided with the MRT staff because of the increase in Covid-19 cases.

TISG has reached out to LTA for comment and clarification.

