Home News MRT staff allegedly says to foreign woman not wearing mask: 'Don't bring...

MRT staff allegedly says to foreign woman not wearing mask: ‘Don’t bring your culture to Singapore’

Most netizens side with MRT staff member because of Covid spike

Photo: FB / Roads.sg

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman on a Social Visit Pass took to social media to share about the alleged discrimination she experienced from the MRT staff.

She made a video of the incident, which was initially posted on the popular Facebook page ROADS.sg on Sunday (May 2) but was later taken down.

The woman said she had pulled her mask down briefly for “10 seconds” to catch her breath at the station. However, she was caught by a member of the staff who scolded her and her friend.

- Advertisement -

The staff member asked the woman for her IC but she did not have one as she was on a Social Visit Pass.

In the video she made, the staff member said to her: “The fines here are not cheap. If you can afford to pay all these fines, go ahead and do. I don’t mind. But if you can’t pay, then you go to court.”

The man added: “You from social visit (sic), don’t bring your culture to Singapore. If your culture is… don’t behave, don’t obey the government, don’t bring your culture to Singapore. Singapore is follow (sic) Singapore law.”

In her video, the offended woman asked: “I get it that I’m guilty for not wearing a mask, but to be sent to the court, did I sell drugs in Singapore? Did I set the MRT station on fire? Did I murder someone?”

Netizens were divided, with some calling the staff member’s comments unnecessary. However, most sided with the MRT staff because of the increase in Covid-19 cases.

TISG has reached out to LTA for comment and clarification. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Josephine Teo: Covid fallout on SG jobs worse if not for partnership between Govt, unions and employers

Singapore -- According to outgoing Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on jobs in Singapore would have been worse if not for the tripartite partnership in place. Mrs Teo, who will succeed Mr S Iswaran as Minister for...
View Post
Featured News

Orphan brothers who were homeless ask for help to furnish rental flat

Singapore -- Two orphan brothers who were found sleeping on a staircase landing during the circuit breaker last year are now asking a charity organisation to help them furnish their rental flat. They were found by Madam Sarimah, a woman from the...
View Post
Featured News

Police investigating ‘Hwa Chong’ lady and her YouTube channel showing similar racist incidents

Singapore -- The lady who was filmed on the MRT asking other commuters what race they belonged to apparently has a YouTube channel with videos of many such incidents. The videos show the same woman passing comments on strangers, who are usually...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent