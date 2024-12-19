SINGAPORE: Since the implementation of a ban on personal mobility devices (PMDs) on sidewalks five years ago, related accidents have significantly declined. However, public opinion remains divided on whether the measure has genuinely enhanced pedestrian safety.

According to data from the Land Transport Authority (LTA), accidents involving PMDs have decreased dramatically, plummeting from 144 cases in 2019 to just six in the first half of 2024. Similarly, the number of registered PMDs has fallen sharply, dropping from over 73,000 in 2019 to slightly more than 5,200 this year.

Experts view these figures as a testament to the ban’s effectiveness in mitigating risks associated with PMD use on sidewalks. Yet, concerns persist among residents, many of whom feel that their subjective sense of security has not significantly improved.

Some PMD users admit to continuing to ride illegally, citing the fragmented cycling infrastructure as a key challenge. They argue that the lack of seamless cycling routes forces them to navigate areas where riding is prohibited, complicating efforts to comply with regulations.

In addition, residents report that sidewalk safety issues remain, despite strengthened law enforcement. Many violators have transitioned to other devices, such as power-assisted bicycles (PABs) and mobility assistive vehicles (PMAs) like electric wheelchairs and scooters, raising new concerns about pedestrian safety.

To address these evolving challenges, the Ministry of Transport has accepted recommendations from the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP). Starting next year, new regulations will require proof of medical need for using mobility assistive vehicles and will include speed limits for such devices.

Meanwhile, the LTA is expanding efforts to improve the cycling network, aiming to achieve 1,300 kilometers of dedicated cycling paths by 2030. This initiative seeks to encourage sustainable travel and alleviate the pressure on sidewalks.