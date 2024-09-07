SINGAPORE: Marking the 20th anniversary of the Yellow Ribbon Project, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of rehabilitation and second chances in Singapore for ex-offenders to reintegrate into society.

SM Lee made the remark during the 2024 Yellow Ribbon Prison Run, highlighting Singapore’s robust stance on law and order while also emphasising the distinction between punishment and rehabilitation.

He astutely observed that, although the nation takes a firm stance on crime and punishment, the ultimate objective of incarceration is not solely punishment but also rehabilitation and transformation.

The Yellow Ribbon Prison Run’s theme this year was “A Nation Beyond Second Chances”.

“Our objective is not just punishment, but also reform and rehabilitation and to help walk the journey with you, to bring you back onto the straight and narrow and to put your life back in order,” said SM Lee in his speech during the event held on Sep 1.

“The Yellow Ribbon Project does a lot of good work doing this; it is not just organisational work. It is also heart work – you have to feel for the person, you have to help him walk his journey, help him understand which way to go and give him an extra hand on the way there.”

Guest-of-honour SM Lee flagged off the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run, including local and foreign participants.

Ambassadors of various countries, heads of consular missions, and delegates attending the International Corrections & Prisons Association Annual Conference hosted by the Singapore Prison Service from Sep 1 to 6 also participated in the event.

This year’s event reached new heights, shattering records with an unprecedented 11,000 participants participating in a 10km and a 5km run. It also surpassed fundraising expectations with a total of over $557,000 raised.

The funds raised from the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run will be channelled towards the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates and ex-offenders back into society.

A new 700m Kids Dash was also introduced for children to take part in this year’s event. The Kids Dash category saw young participants aged between 6 and 12 engaging in a fun and novel race inside the Changi Prison Complex.

“As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Yellow Ribbon Project, it is truly inspiring to witness how the community, stakeholders, and beneficiaries were all actively involved in this flagship event.

It sends a compelling message that with strong collective support, effort, and sustained advocacy for a nation beyond second chances, we can empower ex-offenders to grasp the opportunity for positive change with confidence and make meaningful contributions to society,” said Superintendent Andy Kwa, Vice-Chairperson of the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run 2024 Organising Committee.

SM Lee highlighted the progress made in reducing recidivism rates and the positive impact of the Yellow Ribbon Project’s work. He emphasised that the goal of “A Nation Beyond 2nd Chances” is for those directly involved in the project and for all Singaporeans.

“We have had people who have gone through this journey see the light and pay it forward and participate in helping others to make good, and I hope that we can continue doing this work for many years to come,” added SM Lee.

As part of its 20th anniversary, the Yellow Ribbon Project held several initiatives, including the “Moving HeArts in the City” exhibition.

With the theme, “Our Journey, Our Hope”, the project is a roving art exhibition housed within a truck and features the artworks of inmates and ex-offenders.

The showcase embarked on a journey across Singapore from July 31 to Sept 1. It began at LASALLE College of the Arts and visited multiple venues, including Ang Mo Kio Public Library and Jurong Regional Library.

The “Moving HeARTs in the City” exhibition was showcased at the Central Singapore National Day Celebration in Bishan and prominent places of interest such as Gardens by the Bay, Bugis+ and the Suntec Convention Centre, allowing the wider community to see the art pieces.

Members of the public had the unique opportunity to adopt these artworks by inmates and former offenders, with all proceeds donated to the Yellow Ribbon Fund, supporting vital rehabilitation and reintegration programmes.